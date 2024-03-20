One of the longest-serving players at Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, has hailed Kylian Mbappe as one of the best in the world, saying his move will benefit both the club and La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe Is Expected To Join Real Madrid In The Summer

The most successful team in Europe, Real Madrid, have long been courting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Mbappe. After failing to sign him on at least a couple of occasions — once in 2017 and again in 2022 — they are reportedly inches away from fulfilling their wish this year.

According to reports, Mbappe only wants to join Los Blancos when his PSG contract expires on June 30, with sources claiming that the 0fficial announcement is only on hold because of Los Merengues and Les Parisiens’ participation in the UEFA Champions League. The involved parties do not want to create a conflict of interest if they meet each other in the Champions League final.

Dani Carvajal Welcomes Mbappe Transfers, Ensures Dressing Room Harmony Will Sustain

In an interview with Spanish outlet COPE, Carvajal was asked to share his take on the Mbappe transfer. The Spaniard, who frequently wears the captain’s armband for Real Madrid, claimed that the board had not confirmed Mbappe’s arrival, but he wholeheartedly welcomed it. Carvajal likened it to Robert Lewandowski’s switch to Barcelona, saying the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will take La Liga to greater heights.

The right-back said about Mbappe’s transfer (via GOAL):

“They haven’t told us anything. It seems that it is a possibility that he can come. In Madrid, the best have to come and he is one of the best. For the League and our football, it would be good, just like Lewandowski has gone to Barcelona.”

He also allayed fears that the 25-year-old would negatively affect the dressing room, saying the veterans would keep everyone in check.

Carvajal added:

“No jealousy, but the people who have been in the club for the longest time are in charge of everyone rowing in the same direction; that when one derails a little, grab him by the ear and put him on the track of our train.”

Mbappe has been in excellent form for PSG this season, scoring 38 goals and providing eight assists in 37 games across competitions. Only Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane has had more goal involvements (49) across the top five European leagues this season.