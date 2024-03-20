Soccer

Real Madrid Veteran Dani Carvajal Welcomes Kylian Mbappe Move, Plays Down Concerns About Dressing Room Disharmony

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Was One Of The Best Performers Of UCL Round-Of-16 Second Leg
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Was One Of The Best Performers Of UCL Round-Of-16 Second Leg

One of the longest-serving players at Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, has hailed Kylian Mbappe as one of the best in the world, saying his move will benefit both the club and La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe Is Expected To Join Real Madrid In The Summer

The most successful team in Europe, Real Madrid, have long been courting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Mbappe. After failing to sign him on at least a couple of occasions — once in 2017 and again in 2022 — they are reportedly inches away from fulfilling their wish this year.

According to reports, Mbappe only wants to join Los Blancos when his PSG contract expires on June 30, with sources claiming that the 0fficial announcement is only on hold because of Los Merengues and Les Parisiens’ participation in the UEFA Champions League. The involved parties do not want to create a conflict of interest if they meet each other in the Champions League final.

Dani Carvajal Welcomes Mbappe Transfers, Ensures Dressing Room Harmony Will Sustain

In an interview with Spanish outlet COPE, Carvajal was asked to share his take on the Mbappe transfer. The Spaniard, who frequently wears the captain’s armband for Real Madrid, claimed that the board had not confirmed Mbappe’s arrival, but he wholeheartedly welcomed it. Carvajal likened it to Robert Lewandowski’s switch to Barcelona, saying the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will take La Liga to greater heights.

The right-back said about Mbappe’s transfer (via GOAL):

They haven’t told us anything. It seems that it is a possibility that he can come. In Madrid, the best have to come and he is one of the best. For the League and our football, it would be good, just like Lewandowski has gone to Barcelona.”

He also allayed fears that the 25-year-old would negatively affect the dressing room, saying the veterans would keep everyone in check.

Carvajal added:

No jealousy, but the people who have been in the club for the longest time are in charge of everyone rowing in the same direction; that when one derails a little, grab him by the ear and put him on the track of our train.

Mbappe has been in excellent form for PSG this season, scoring 38 goals and providing eight assists in 37 games across competitions. Only Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane has had more goal involvements (49) across the top five European leagues this season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Grealish
Soccer

LATEST Manchester City Consider Jack Grealish Sale As They Look To Raise Funds For Squad Improvements

Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 20 2024
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Was One Of The Best Performers Of UCL Round-Of-16 Second Leg
Soccer
Real Madrid Veteran Dani Carvajal Welcomes Kylian Mbappe Move, Plays Down Concerns About Dressing Room Disharmony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024

One of the longest-serving players at Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, has hailed Kylian Mbappe as one of the best in the world, saying his move will benefit both the club…

England Manager Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“There’s been a gigantic step forward” – World Cup Final Hero Sir Geoff Hurst Claims England Can Win EURO 2024, Singles Out 20-Year-Old For Praise
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024

Sir Geoff Hurst, the hero of the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, has claimed England have the “best” bunch of young players in the world, spearheaded by Real Madrid superstar…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Defender Who Will ‘100%’ Leave The Club Has Interest From Turkey
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Manchester United Eriksen
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Unhappy Christian Eriksen Will Have Face-To-Face Talk With Erik ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Real Madrid Pair Modric And Kroos
Soccer
“Bring in some experienced players to set the tone” – Joe Cole Tips Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino To Sign Real Madrid Duo Luka Modric & Toni Kroos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Manchester United Celebrating
Soccer
5 Most Impactful Substitutes In The Premier League This Season: Manchester United Star Scott McTominay Features
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top