La Liga giants Real Madrid will reportedly go “all out” for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and long-time target Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024. If their mission fails, Madrid could turn their attention to Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland.

Spanish Journalist Romain Molina Details Real Madrid’s Transfer Plan For Next Summer

Real Madrid have long been trying to sign Mbappe from PSG, but have so far been unsuccessful. Many expected Madrid to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium ahead of the 2023-24 season itself, as the player had clearly expressed he would not renew his stay in Paris beyond 2024. However, Mbappe had no intention of leaving PSG prematurely, while Madrid also refrained from making a big offer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Mbappe will become a free agent on July 1, 2024, and Spanish journalist Romain Molina expects Madrid to do everything in their power to land the superstar. On his YouTube channel, Molina said Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wanted to sign a top-tier center-forward next summer and had his eyes on Mbappe. However, if Mbappe refused to move to Madrid or signed yet another contract extension with PSG, they could look to sign Haaland from City as their “Plan B”.

“Florentino Perez wants a big name No. 9 next year,” said Molina (via Madrid Universal).

“Real Madrid want to go all out for Kylian Mbappe in 2024. Haaland could be plan B.”

Los Blancos Are Missing A World Class Center-Forward

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema left the club for Saudi Arabia in the summer, leaving a gaping hole at the top. Los Merengues responded by signing Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol, but the Spaniard cannot be dubbed the Frenchman’s replacement. For all his qualities, Joselu is not nearly as clinical as Benzema. He has already been criticized for squandering good opportunities, and by the looks of it, he is merely a stop-gap solution.

Meanwhile, both Mbappe and Haaland have a reputation for putting away chances with ease. They are also devastatingly quick and, of course, have age on their side. Signing either attacker would take Los Merengues’ squad to a whole new level.