Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer Rumor: Los Blancos Could Target Erling Haaland If They Fail To Sign Kylian Mbappe In 2024

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe

La Liga giants Real Madrid will reportedly go “all out” for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and long-time target Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024. If their mission fails, Madrid could turn their attention to Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland.

Spanish Journalist Romain Molina Details Real Madrid’s Transfer Plan For Next Summer

Real Madrid have long been trying to sign Mbappe from PSG, but have so far been unsuccessful. Many expected Madrid to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium ahead of the 2023-24 season itself, as the player had clearly expressed he would not renew his stay in Paris beyond 2024. However, Mbappe had no intention of leaving PSG prematurely, while Madrid also refrained from making a big offer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Mbappe will become a free agent on July 1, 2024, and Spanish journalist Romain Molina expects Madrid to do everything in their power to land the superstar. On his YouTube channel, Molina said Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wanted to sign a top-tier center-forward next summer and had his eyes on Mbappe. However, if Mbappe refused to move to Madrid or signed yet another contract extension with PSG, they could look to sign Haaland from City as their “Plan B”.

Florentino Perez wants a big name No. 9 next year,” said Molina (via Madrid Universal).

Real Madrid want to go all out for Kylian Mbappe in 2024. Haaland could be plan B.

Los Blancos Are Missing A World Class Center-Forward

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema left the club for Saudi Arabia in the summer, leaving a gaping hole at the top. Los Merengues responded by signing Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol, but the Spaniard cannot be dubbed the Frenchman’s replacement. For all his qualities, Joselu is not nearly as clinical as Benzema. He has already been criticized for squandering good opportunities, and by the looks of it, he is merely a stop-gap solution.

Meanwhile, both Mbappe and Haaland have a reputation for putting away chances with ease. They are also devastatingly quick and, of course, have age on their side. Signing either attacker would take Los Merengues’ squad to a whole new level.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Soccer

LATEST “It is a little bit similar to Nunez last season” – Jamie Carragher Compares Manchester United Star Rasmus Hojlund’s Struggles With Liverpool Ace

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  10min
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer Rumor: Los Blancos Could Target Erling Haaland If They Fail To Sign Kylian Mbappe In 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  51min

La Liga giants Real Madrid will reportedly go “all out” for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and long-time target Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024. If their mission fails, Madrid…

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Produce Season-Best Performance In Chaotic Win Over Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Having left Tottenham Hotspur four years back, Mauricio Pochettino returned to his old stomping ground with his new team, Chelsea, on Monday night (November 6). Considering Tottenham’s unbeaten Premier League…

Barcelona Have Gone 8 Games Without Defeat
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Teenagers In The World (November 2023): 2 Barcelona Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Manchester City Have The Highest Goals/Game Ratio In Europe
Soccer
7 Clubs With Most Goals Per Game Across Top 5 Leagues (November 2023): Manchester City Are In 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Liverpool Legend Michael Owen
Soccer
Michael Owen Criticizes 2 Liverpool Players For Their Performance In Luton Town Draw
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Chelsea Legend Eden Hazard Has Retired From Soccer
Soccer
“I’m like Hazard as well” – Raheem Sterling Says He Agrees With Chelsea Legend’s Retirement Logic
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arrow to top