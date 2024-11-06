Soccer

Sporting CP 4-1 Manchester City: Manchester United-Bound Ruben Amorim Outsmarts Pep Guardiola in Final Home Game

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ruben Amorim Beat Manchester City in His Final Home Game for Sporting
Ruben Amorim Beat Manchester City in His Final Home Game for Sporting

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who will officially become the next Manchester United head coach next week, took on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in Gameweek 4 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season on Tuesday night, November 5. It was Amorim’s final home game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, and he delivered an unforgettable parting gift. Under his tutelage, the Primeira Liga leaders claimed a thumping 4-1 victory over Guardiola’s Manchester City, ending their unbeaten European run.

Victor Gyokeres Delivers Masterclass as Sporting CP Outclasses Manchester City

Sporting CP suffered a horrendous start to the game against Manchester City, conceding inside the opening four minutes. Man City ace Phil Foden stole the ball in midfield and charged toward the goal. The Englishman ultimately let fly from 15 yards out and found the back of the net with the help of a deflection.

Sporting’s star striker Victor Gyokeres had an excellent opportunity to equalize in the eighth minute, as he found himself one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson. He, however, fluffed his lines and sent the ball straight to the Brazilian goalkeeper. Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva got decent chances to add to City’s advantage, but goalkeeper Franco Israel refused to be beaten for a second time.

Having been under the cosh for a good 15 minutes, Sporting CP responded in the 38th minute, with Gyokeres finding the back of the net. The Swede expertly held off Manuel Akanji before beating Ederson with a crafty finish. A minute into the second half, Maximiliano Araujo latched on to Pedro Goncalves’ low through ball and drove a thumping effort past Ederson. A couple of minutes later, Josko Gvardiol brought down Trincao inside the box, gifting Sporting a penalty. Designated penalty-taker Gyokeres sent his effort into the bottom-right corner, putting Sporting 3-1 up.

In the 67th minute, City won a penalty after Ousmane Diomande obstructed Silva’s shot with his arm inside the box. Haaland stepped up for the spot-kick but only found the crossbar with his powerful effort. In the 80th minute, Gyokeres put the game to bed, once again beating Ederson from the penalty spot.

Ruben Amorim Says Manchester United Cannot Play Like Sporting

Amorim’s thumping win over Manchester United’s arch-rivals Manchester City has sent the Red Devils supporters into pandemonium. However, the coach has cautioned that the victory has little significance in relation to his move to Old Trafford, as Man Utd cannot play like Sporting.

Speaking after the game, the 39-year-old said (via Evening Standard):

What I can tell you is that this doesn’t mean anything in particular – don’t take anything from this. We cannot transport one reality to another. Manchester United cannot play the way we play and we will have to adapt.”

Amorim will officially join Manchester United on Monday, November 11. He is likely to make his managerial debut in England in the Premier League clash against Ipswich Town on November 24.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Carlo Ancelotti Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST “This Is Not PSG” – Karim Benzema Identifies Kylian Mbappe’s Biggest Problem at Real Madrid

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 05 2024
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Prepared to Pay $95 Million+ to Sign Serie A Forward
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 05 2024

Premier League powerhouse Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Serie A outfit Napoli. The Red Devils are prepared to pay a mammoth €90 million ($98.3 million)…

Arsenal Target Ademola Lookman Lifting Europa League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Gives Verdict on Links With Atalanta Ace Ademola Lookman
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 05 2024

Arsenal transfer expert Charles Watts has shared his opinion on the links between Atalanta star Ademola Lookman and the Premier League aspirants. Watts said that although Arsenal would be looking…

edu
Soccer
Arsenal Left In Shock As Sporting Director Edu Announces He Is Leaving North London At The End Of The Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024
Nistelrooy Enjoyes Dream Manchester United Start
Soccer
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Where to Watch, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 01 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“They Are Wasteful” – Chris Sutton Predicts the Outcome of Newcastle United vs Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 01 2024
Sporting CP Manager and Manchester United Target Ruben Amorim
Soccer
Ruben Amorim Update: Fabrizio Romano Shares the Latest as Manchester United Closes in on Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 01 2024
Arrow to top