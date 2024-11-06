Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who will officially become the next Manchester United head coach next week, took on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in Gameweek 4 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season on Tuesday night, November 5. It was Amorim’s final home game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, and he delivered an unforgettable parting gift. Under his tutelage, the Primeira Liga leaders claimed a thumping 4-1 victory over Guardiola’s Manchester City, ending their unbeaten European run.

Victor Gyokeres Delivers Masterclass as Sporting CP Outclasses Manchester City

Sporting CP suffered a horrendous start to the game against Manchester City, conceding inside the opening four minutes. Man City ace Phil Foden stole the ball in midfield and charged toward the goal. The Englishman ultimately let fly from 15 yards out and found the back of the net with the help of a deflection.

Sporting’s star striker Victor Gyokeres had an excellent opportunity to equalize in the eighth minute, as he found himself one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson. He, however, fluffed his lines and sent the ball straight to the Brazilian goalkeeper. Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva got decent chances to add to City’s advantage, but goalkeeper Franco Israel refused to be beaten for a second time.

Having been under the cosh for a good 15 minutes, Sporting CP responded in the 38th minute, with Gyokeres finding the back of the net. The Swede expertly held off Manuel Akanji before beating Ederson with a crafty finish. A minute into the second half, Maximiliano Araujo latched on to Pedro Goncalves’ low through ball and drove a thumping effort past Ederson. A couple of minutes later, Josko Gvardiol brought down Trincao inside the box, gifting Sporting a penalty. Designated penalty-taker Gyokeres sent his effort into the bottom-right corner, putting Sporting 3-1 up.

In the 67th minute, City won a penalty after Ousmane Diomande obstructed Silva’s shot with his arm inside the box. Haaland stepped up for the spot-kick but only found the crossbar with his powerful effort. In the 80th minute, Gyokeres put the game to bed, once again beating Ederson from the penalty spot.

Ruben Amorim Says Manchester United Cannot Play Like Sporting

Amorim’s thumping win over Manchester United’s arch-rivals Manchester City has sent the Red Devils supporters into pandemonium. However, the coach has cautioned that the victory has little significance in relation to his move to Old Trafford, as Man Utd cannot play like Sporting.

Speaking after the game, the 39-year-old said (via Evening Standard):

“What I can tell you is that this doesn’t mean anything in particular – don’t take anything from this. We cannot transport one reality to another. Manchester United cannot play the way we play and we will have to adapt.”

Amorim will officially join Manchester United on Monday, November 11. He is likely to make his managerial debut in England in the Premier League clash against Ipswich Town on November 24.