Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Could Reinforce Attack With 23-Year-Old Star In January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid could reportedly try to sign Juventus center-forward Dusan Vlahovic when the 2023-24 winter transfer window opens on January 1. The Whites are supposedly keen on bolstering their attack for the business end of the campaign.

Real Madrid Monitoring Juventus’ Vlahovic

Vlahovic, 23, joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina in January 2022. Since his controversial switch to Turin, he has failed to consistently churn out match-winning performances. He has alternated between goalscoring runs and dry spells, often frustrating the fans.

Last season, he scored just 14 times in 42 appearances across competitions, which is way below his standards. This term, he has hit the ground running, netting four times in four appearances in Serie A. Madrid reportedly had an opportunity to sign Vlahovic during the 2023-24 summer transfer window, but they decided against it.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net), Real Madrid are closely monitoring Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus and could make a legitimate attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.

The All-Whites have been keeping tabs on Vlahovic since his Fiorentina days but never tabled an official offer for him, primarily due to their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. However, with the Frenchman closing in on yet another extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Madrid could snap up one of their preferred alternatives, Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has thus far featured in 67 games for Juventus in all competitions, scoring 27 times and providing seven assists. His contract with the Turin outfit expires in June 2026.

Los Blancos Could Use Another Center Forward

Real Madrid lost their second-highest scorer in history, Karim Benzema, in the summer. They brought in Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol, but he was not expected to be their only center-forward option for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Ultimately, Madrid refrained from adding any more strikers to their ranks, meaning they only have one natural No. 9 at their disposal.

Joselu has been absolutely unstoppable thus far, scoring twice and claiming an assist in three starts. However, expecting him to maintain that level is hardly practical, which is why it is crucial for the Spaniards to get their hands on another striker. Whether or not they can land one of the best young strikers in the world in Vlahovic remains anybody’s guess.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi
Soccer

LATEST Lionel Messi’s Sponsored Posts Are Boosting MLS Visibility To Unimaginable Levels

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19min
Barcelona manager Xavi
Soccer
“The objective is clear” – Barcelona Boss Xavi Reveals Barca’s Champions League Goal This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Not getting ahead of himself, Barcelona manager Xavi has set his team’s objective for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season, saying that their primary goal is to ensure knockout football….

arsenal odegaard
Soccer
“The competition is huge” – Arsenal Star Martin Odegaard Gives Verdict On Controversial Mikel Arteta Decision
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has seconded Mikel Arteta’s decision to give minutes to new goalkeeper David Raya, stating that such fierce competition will only benefit the team. The Gunners signed…

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Could Reinforce Attack With 23-Year-Old Star In January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Real Madrid Forward Joselu
Soccer
Opinion: Real Madrid’s Joselu Mato Is Quietly Turning Out To Be One Of The Signings Of The Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
5 Top Teams That Have Had A Poor Start To The 2023-24 Season: Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
PSG boss Luis Enrique
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Players Who Will Become Free Agents In 2024: PSG Superstar Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top