Real Madrid could reportedly try to sign Juventus center-forward Dusan Vlahovic when the 2023-24 winter transfer window opens on January 1. The Whites are supposedly keen on bolstering their attack for the business end of the campaign.

Real Madrid Monitoring Juventus’ Vlahovic

Vlahovic, 23, joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina in January 2022. Since his controversial switch to Turin, he has failed to consistently churn out match-winning performances. He has alternated between goalscoring runs and dry spells, often frustrating the fans.

Last season, he scored just 14 times in 42 appearances across competitions, which is way below his standards. This term, he has hit the ground running, netting four times in four appearances in Serie A. Madrid reportedly had an opportunity to sign Vlahovic during the 2023-24 summer transfer window, but they decided against it.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net), Real Madrid are closely monitoring Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus and could make a legitimate attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.

The All-Whites have been keeping tabs on Vlahovic since his Fiorentina days but never tabled an official offer for him, primarily due to their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. However, with the Frenchman closing in on yet another extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Madrid could snap up one of their preferred alternatives, Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has thus far featured in 67 games for Juventus in all competitions, scoring 27 times and providing seven assists. His contract with the Turin outfit expires in June 2026.

Los Blancos Could Use Another Center Forward

Real Madrid lost their second-highest scorer in history, Karim Benzema, in the summer. They brought in Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol, but he was not expected to be their only center-forward option for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Ultimately, Madrid refrained from adding any more strikers to their ranks, meaning they only have one natural No. 9 at their disposal.

Joselu has been absolutely unstoppable thus far, scoring twice and claiming an assist in three starts. However, expecting him to maintain that level is hardly practical, which is why it is crucial for the Spaniards to get their hands on another striker. Whether or not they can land one of the best young strikers in the world in Vlahovic remains anybody’s guess.