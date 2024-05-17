Soccer

5 Teams With The Highest Points Per Game (PPG) Across Top European Leagues: La Liga Champions Real Madrid Are In 2nd Place

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Thriving in the domestic championship is an under-valued achievement. It takes immense sacrifice to consistently put on a show for fans, home and away, against teams that know every trick in the book. The players and manager cannot let fixture congestion get to them. They have to stay sharp for the full 90 minutes to get the job done and, hopefully, take a step toward the title.

Today, we will take a look at five teams across the top five European leagues that have defined consistency. Continue reading to check out the five teams with the most points per game (PPG) in the 2023-24 season.

#5 Arsenal (Premier League): 2.32 PPG

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta May Once Again Finish Second This Season

Premier League aspirants Arsenal kick off the list, having averaged 2.32 points across the 37 English top-flight matches this season. Mikel Arteta’s side, who have amassed 86 points from 37 matches, are currently sitting in second place — two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal have enjoyed their best-ever Premier League campaign this term. They have won 27 games, drawn five times, and lost five matches. They have scored 89 times and conceded a league-lowest 28 goals. Their goal difference of 61 is the highest in the league.

#4 Manchester City (Premier League): 2.38 PPG

Manchester City Have The 4th Highest PPG
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Has Won Two Trebles

Arsenal’s best-ever Premier League run might not be enough to win them the title this season, all thanks to the jaw-dropping consistency of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The reigning English champions and current league leaders have secured 88 points from 37 games, attaining a PPG of 2.38.

Like the Gunners, Manchester City have also won 27 games this season. However, they have lost two games fewer and drawn two more, opening up a two-point lead over Mikel Arteta’s side. Man City may not have the best defense this season, but with 93 goals scored, their attack remains the most ruthless in the division.

#3 Inter Milan (Serie A): 2.56 PPG

Inter Milan Have The Highest PPG In Serie A
Inter Milan Manager Simone Inzaghi Has Been Brilliant This Season

Inter Milan have been in a league of their own in Serie A this season. Simone Inzaghi’s side have claimed 92 points from 36 games in the Italian top flight, pushing their PPG to 2.56. Crosstown rivals AC Milan are second in the rankings, with them sitting 18 points behind the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan have won 29 games so far — by far the most in the division. They have dropped points in seven games, playing out five draws and suffering two defeats. With 86 goals scored and 19 conceded, they have become both the most ruthless and most economical team in Italy.

#2 Real Madrid (La Liga): 2.58 PPG

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Has Won The Most Matches In The 21st Century
Carlo Ancelotti Will Stay At Real Madrid Until June 2026

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have won their record-extending 36th La Liga title this season. Los Blancos have bagged 93 points from 36 games, taking their PPG to a sensational 2.58. They achieved this enviable feat despite playing many games without automatic starters Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr., and David Alaba.

Real Madrid have only lost once so far in La Liga, with that defeat coming against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium. They have won 29 games and drawn the remaining six. The UEFA Champions League finalists have scored 83 goals and let in just 22, emerging both as the division’s most explosive and economical team.

#1 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga): 2.64 PPG

Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Player Xabi Alonso

At the summit sit Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, having averaged 2.64 points per game in the Bundesliga this season. Leverkusen, who have won their first Bundesliga title, are sitting an unimaginable 15 points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich. Alonso’s boys have scored the second-highest 87 goals and conceded a league-least 23 times. Their goal difference of 64 is the best in the German top flight.

Leverkusen are not only unbeaten in Germany, but in all competitions they have participated in this season. They are in the final of both the UEFA Europa League and the DFB Pokal, where they will face Atalanta and 1. FCK, respectively. Leverkusen’s current 50-game unbeaten run is the longest in the post-war era.

Arrow to top