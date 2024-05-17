Barcelona have reportedly decided to sack head coach Xavi at the end of the 2023-24 season. This sensational news comes mere weeks after the club announced Xavi would continue to serve as the first-team coach.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Furious With Xavi Over Pre-Match Comments

According to some of the leading outlets in Spain, Barcelona have decided to sack Xavi at the end of the 2023-24 season. While Barca were playing Almeria away at Estadio Mediterraneo on Thursday night (May 16), news broke President Joan Laporta was furious with Xavi’s pre-match press conference. RAC1, El Chiringuito, Cadena Cope, and Jordi Baste have claimed that Barcelona will part ways with their legend this summer. MARCA, meanwhile, has claimed that while Barca are frustrated with Xavi’s press conference, they are not contemplating his dismissal.

During the presser, Xavi asked Barcelona fans to manage expectations, suggesting the Blaugrana were not in a position to compete with economically superior Real Madrid. He also said he did not want to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque in January.

Laporta was reportedly livid with Xavi’s comments, as he supposedly broke the pacts made when the club chief and manager met last month to discuss his continuation. Many board members already wanted Barcelona to opt for a new manager for the 2024-25 season, but Deco and Laporta kept them at bay. Now, with Laporta also against him, it could be difficult for Xavi to continue in Catalonia.

Sacking Xavi Will Cost Barca

Xavi was initially prepared to walk away at the end of the season, leaving next year’s wages on the table. However, if the departure is not amicable, Barcelona could have to shell out a hefty fee as severance pay. According to Football-Espana, a settlement with Xavi could cost Barca over €10 million ($10.85 million) this summer. For a team already struggling to keep themselves afloat, managing this extra payout will not be easy.

Additionally, there is a limited availability of top coaches in the transfer market. Ex-Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick has been linked with a move. However, given the tumultuous state of the club, we are not sure the 59-year-old would be too interested, especially with Bayern and AC Milan also keeping tabs on him.