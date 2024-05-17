Soccer

Report: Barcelona President Joan Laporta Decide To Sack Xavi Just Weeks After Confirming Him For Next Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed

Barcelona have reportedly decided to sack head coach Xavi at the end of the 2023-24 season. This sensational news comes mere weeks after the club announced Xavi would continue to serve as the first-team coach.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Furious With Xavi Over Pre-Match Comments

According to some of the leading outlets in Spain, Barcelona have decided to sack Xavi at the end of the 2023-24 season. While Barca were playing Almeria away at Estadio Mediterraneo on Thursday night (May 16), news broke President Joan Laporta was furious with Xavi’s pre-match press conference. RAC1, El Chiringuito, Cadena Cope, and Jordi Baste have claimed that Barcelona will part ways with their legend this summer. MARCA, meanwhile, has claimed that while Barca are frustrated with Xavi’s press conference, they are not contemplating his dismissal.

During the presser, Xavi asked Barcelona fans to manage expectations, suggesting the Blaugrana were not in a position to compete with economically superior Real Madrid. He also said he did not want to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque in January.

Laporta was reportedly livid with Xavi’s comments, as he supposedly broke the pacts made when the club chief and manager met last month to discuss his continuation. Many board members already wanted Barcelona to opt for a new manager for the 2024-25 season, but Deco and Laporta kept them at bay. Now, with Laporta also against him, it could be difficult for Xavi to continue in Catalonia.

Sacking Xavi Will Cost Barca

Xavi was initially prepared to walk away at the end of the season, leaving next year’s wages on the table. However, if the departure is not amicable, Barcelona could have to shell out a hefty fee as severance pay. According to Football-Espana, a settlement with Xavi could cost Barca over €10 million ($10.85 million) this summer. For a team already struggling to keep themselves afloat, managing this extra payout will not be easy.

Additionally, there is a limited availability of top coaches in the transfer market. Ex-Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick has been linked with a move. However, given the tumultuous state of the club, we are not sure the 59-year-old would be too interested, especially with Bayern and AC Milan also keeping tabs on him.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ballon d'Or Award
Soccer

LATEST “I don’t think anybody else comes close this year” – Stan Collymore Names Unchallenged Favorite For The 2024 Ballon d’Or

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 17 2024
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
Report: Barcelona President Joan Laporta Decide To Sack Xavi Just Weeks After Confirming Him For Next Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 17 2024

Barcelona have reportedly decided to sack head coach Xavi at the end of the 2023-24 season. This sensational news comes mere weeks after the club announced Xavi would continue to…

Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
Lionel Messi’s Earnings Revealed: Inter Miami Star Earns More Than 25 MLS Teams
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 17 2024

Arguably the greatest player in the history of soccer, Lionel Messi, became a free agent after running down his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30, 2023. Saudi Pro League…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
5 Teams With The Highest Points Per Game (PPG) Across Top European Leagues: La Liga Champions Real Madrid Are In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 17 2024
Fermin Lopez Barcelona
Soccer
Almeria 0-2 Barcelona: Fermin Lopez’s Brace Seals Important Victory For Visitors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 17 2024
UEFA EURO 2024 1
Soccer
“Of course, they are very strong” – Poland Star Przemyslaw Frankowski Names His Favorites To Win EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 16 2024
Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Are In Advanced Talks With 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 16 2024
Arrow to top