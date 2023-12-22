Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Los Blancos’ January Plans Amid Injury Woes

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Real Madrid do not yet have specific targets for the winter transfer window but are contemplating bringing in reinforcements to cover for David Alaba.

Real Madrid Are Lacking Options In Defense

Real Madrid have not had it easy this season. They lost Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tears at the start of the season. With Militao gone, Carlo Ancelotti interchanged between Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, and Antonio Rudiger to fill the center-back slots.

In a 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday (December 17), Alaba collapsed on the pitch clutching his left knee. The Austrian could not continue and had to be helped off the pitch by two members of the medical team. Later that night, Madrid confirmed that Alaba, too, had torn his ACL, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Nacho and Rudiger are the only two natural center-backs at Real Madrid’s disposal right now. And because Madrid are aiming to win all three trophies on offer this season, it would be a risk for them to go into the business end of the season without reinforcements. Romano has claimed the club are discussing the possibility of signing another center-back, but they are not fully committed just yet.

Romano Discusses Madrid’s Plans For January, Names Player Who Could Be A Good Fit

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano asked fans to keep an eye on Madrid, as they could look for center-back options in the winter transfer window. He said (via CaughtOffside):

Real Madrid are still active in discussing the possibility of bringing in a new centre-back in January, so keep an eye on this one in the next few days. 

My understanding is that there are no specific names yet but Real Madrid will keep discussing it and will decide soon, the decision involves also Carlo Ancelotti so let’s see what they decide to do.”

Romano then singled out Lille defender Leny Yoro, speculating that he might be a good fit but a tad too expensive for the Whites in January.

The Italian concluded by saying:

There are many interesting players around, but in January it’s very difficult to find cheap opportunities. I personally love Lille’s impressive young centre-back Leny Yoro – he’s a top talent, but expensive.”

Yoro, 18, has been in excellent form for Lille this season, scoring thrice in 21 matches in all competitions. His contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expires in June 2025.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
