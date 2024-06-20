Turkiye legend Hamit Altintop has claimed Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has the potential to replace the legendary Toni Kroos down the years. His comment came after Guler produced a heroic performance in Turkiye’s EURO 2024 opener against Georgia.

Altintop Makes Massive Guler Claim, Says Real Madrid Have Faith In His Talent

One of the finest players in Real Madrid’s illustrious history, Kroos retired from club soccer at the end of the 2023-24 season. He won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Supercopa de Espana in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, pushing his trophy haul to 23.

Los Blancos will undoubtedly miss the composure Kroos brought to the middle of the park. But according to ex-Madrid man Altintop, the club may already have the German’s successor in their ranks.

Speaking to beIN Sports Turkiye on Thursday (June 20), Altintop said:

“Arda Güler has the potential to replace Toni Kroos, or even do better.

“Real Madrid consulted with me before signing Arda Güler. They gave him a 6-year contract, do you know what that means? That means they believe in him & his talent. Arda will definitely be important for Real in the future, if not now.”

Guler, who joined Madrid last summer, struggled to keep himself fit in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guler only became a regular toward the end of the campaign, but he looked on song right from the get-go. The 19-year-old scored six goals in La Liga, despite playing only 10 matches.

Guler Dazzled In His EURO 2024 Debut

Guler has carried his La Liga form over to EURO 2024, with him producing a Man of the Match performance on his tournament debut against Georgia on June 18. After creating a few goalscoring opportunities for his teammates in the first half, Guler scored a wonder goal in the second half, finding the top-left corner of Georgia’s net with a left-footed drive from outside the box.

In addition to bagging a Goal of the Tournament contender, Guler created three chances, attempted four dribbles, completed three tackles, and won five ground duels. The teenager was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match against Georgia.