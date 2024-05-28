Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos has stated that he would never have agreed to join a Saudi Arabian club, declaring that he cannot envision himself playing there, let alone living.

Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Claims Saudi Arabia Was Never On The Cards

Kroos has always been against the trend of moving to Saudi Arabia, with him repeatedly questioning their human rights laws. Last year, he also drew criticism from Saudi fans after he slammed Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga for joining Al-Ahli, calling the move embarrassing.

As a result, Kroos was heavily jeered when Real Madrid played the Spanish Supercopa semi-final and final in Saudi Arabia back in January. The player, however, admittedly enjoyed the treatment, claiming it only validated his statement.

After announcing his retirement, Kroos has once again joked about his treatment in Saudi, stating he never would have joined his former colleagues Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the desert.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner said (via Cadena SER):

“They love me a little less there. Am I going to miss the whistles? I also enjoyed that a little (laughs). No no. What I’m going to miss is football, the game. I have always said that I wanted to end my career at this club. I’m happy to do it.

“It [Criticism] didn’t bother me at all. Everyone has their opinion and my opinion has not changed. For me it is not a country where I see myself playing for different reasons that I have already explained before. Neither playing nor living. Much less living (laughs).”

Toni Kroos Had A Warm Farewell At The Santiago Bernabeu

Last week, Real Madrid ace Kroos announced his decision to hang up his boots after the 2024 European Championship. In his announcement post on Instagram, the German soccer icon thanked the club and their fans, saying it was always his plan to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

On Saturday (May 25), Kroos played his last game for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before the game, his teammates and staff gave him a guard of honor, clapping for him and hugging him as he made his way onto the pitch. Then, minutes before the final whistle, coach Carlo Ancelotti called him off, allowing fans and players to give him one last applause as he came off the pitch. It was an emotional farewell for the German, as his wife and kids were waiting to embrace him on the touchline.

After the final whistle, he took a lap around the Bernabeu, applauding fans for always being in his corner over the last decade.

On June 1st, Kroos will play his final game for Real Madrid, as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.