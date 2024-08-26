Real Madrid striker Endrick has expressed his elation after scoring in his La Liga debut against Real Valladolid, calling it a dream-come-true moment for him. At 18 years and 35 days, the Brazilian teenager has now become Los Blancos’ youngest-ever scorer in La Liga history, surpassing Raphael Varane, whose first league goal came when he was only 18 years and 152 days old.

Endrick Outshone Kylian Mbappe On His Santiago Bernabeu Debut

All eyes were on Galactico signing Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid welcomed Real Valladolid to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 La Liga season. It was a slow start for the Merengues, with them failing to test the goalkeeper in regular intervals in the first half. Things, however, turned for the better in the second 45, as Fede Valverde fired the hosts into the lead from a free-kick in the 50th minute. Then in the 88th minute, Brahim Diaz chipped the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Lastly, in the sixth minute of added time, substitute Endrick notched a goal on his debut at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, applying a devastating finish to beat the Valladolid goalkeeper at his near post. The Brazilian wonder kid celebrated wildly after the goal, as the Bernabeu faithful wholeheartedly applauded his work.

Endrick Delighted After Scoring In La Liga Debut For Real Madrid

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the game, Endrick could not hide the joy he felt after scoring in his first outing at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“I am very happy. It’s a dream that is coming true. I had already played here, at the Bernabéu, with the Brazilian national team and I was able to score a goal, but it wasn’t with Real Madrid. Today was my official debut and I’ve also made my debut in La Liga.

“I am speechless. I can only thank God for everything that is happening to me. I always tried to win for all the people of Brazil, but now also for the people of Spain. I want us to be united and that whenever there is a match they can enjoy it.”

He concluded by adding:

“I’m very happy to be with these great players, who I only saw in video games. It’s very important for me.”

Endrick will look to add to his delightful start when Real Madrid hit the road for their meeting with Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29.