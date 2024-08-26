Soccer

Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid: Kylian Mbappe Fails To Dazzle On Santiago Bernabeu Debut

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid vs Valladolid Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid vs Valladolid Kylian Mbappe

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe as he played his first match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium wearing the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid. Thanks to Real Valladolid’s tight marking, the Frenchman struggled to stretch his legs and regularly test the visiting goalkeeper, Karl Hein. Fortunately for Los Blancos, Mbappe’s tepid performance did not restrict them, as they produced a solid performance in the second half to seal a comfortable 3-0 win in La Liga Gameweek 2 on Sunday, August 25.

Valverde, Diaz, and Endrick Propel Real Madrid To First La Liga Win Of The Season

With Jude Bellingham out with a hamstring injury, Arda Guler got to head the creative department on Sunday. Flanked by Rodrygo on the left and Vinicius Jr. on the right, the Turk tried to slide passes into dangerous channels and let the wingers do what they do best. However, Valladolid read his intentions more often than not and blocked his passes from reaching their intended targets. While Guler was feeling out Valladolid, Rudiger created Los Blancos’ first opportunity of the night in the ninth minute. He delivered an inch-perfect long ball from deep, which Mbappe hit first time on the volley. Hein, however, rose to the challenge and made a superb stop to parry it behind for a corner. Apart from the Mbappe effort, Real Madrid could not ask many questions of Valladolid in the first half.

Five minutes into the second 45, Fede Valverde found the back of the net, that, too, from a long-range free kick. The new Real Madrid No. 8 dispatched a thunderous low strike, and it pierced a wall of Valladolid defenders to nestle into the back of the net. Valladolid tightened the defense after the goal and created a few opportunities to equalize, but the Real Madrid defense ensured the hosts were not embarrassed at home. In the 88th minute, substitute Brahim Diaz controlled Eder Militao’s world-class long ball from deep and chipped the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Then, six minutes into injury time, debutant Endrick found the netting with a smashing strike, sealing a 3-0 victory for the All-Whites.

A Look at Kylian Mbappe’s Game In Numbers

The former Paris Saint-Germain did not have a poor game by any means. However, it was far from what we had come to expect from him. Not only did he struggle to operate through the middle, but his ball control was also not up to the mark. Throughout the game, Mbappe had four shots, three of which were on target. He completed 24 passes with an impressive 92% accuracy but could not create any chances for his teammates. Mbappe pulled off four dribbles, was dispossessed twice, and won four of seven ground duels. All in all, it was a mixed bag for the 25-year-old.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Raheem Sterling Is Close To Chelsea Exit
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shares The Latest On Raheem Sterling As Exit Rumors Gain Momentum

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2024
Real Madrid Youngster Endrick
Soccer
“It’s a dream that is coming true” – Endrick Speechless After Becoming Youngest Foreigner To Score For Real Madrid In La Liga
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2024

Real Madrid striker Endrick has expressed his elation after scoring in his La Liga debut against Real Valladolid, calling it a dream-come-true moment for him. At 18 years and 35…

Real Madrid vs Valladolid Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid: Kylian Mbappe Fails To Dazzle On Santiago Bernabeu Debut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2024

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe as he played his first match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium wearing the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid. Thanks to Real Valladolid’s tight…

Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Injured
Soccer
Official: Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Ruled Out For Around One Month With Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Brighton vs Manchester United
Soccer
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Arsenal Legend Paul Merson
Soccer
“This is a massive game” – Paul Merson Predicts Outcome Of Premier League Clash Between Arsenal And Aston Villa
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“Didn’t hit the heights they are maybe capable of” – Chris Sutton Predicts Manchester United Will Drop Points Against Brighton
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Arrow to top