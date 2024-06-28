Real Madrid skipper Dani Carvajal has declared himself the best right-back in the world. The Spain international also believes he is enjoying the best year of his career and wants to cap it off by helping his country to the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

Dani Carvajal Thinks He Is The Best Right-Back In The World

After a few sub-par years, Real Madrid right-back Carvajal is back to his best. He has been playing higher up the pitch, dashing forward more frequently, and looking to chip in with more goals and assists.

On paper, the 32-year-old Carvajal should be slowing down at this stage of his career, not speeding up. But according to the man himself, he has never felt as sharp or tuned in as he does at the moment.

When asked if he was enjoying the best-ever season of his career, Carvajal told Cadena SER (via Football-Espana):

“I think so, at the level of continuity, contribution, and level, without any doubt.”

Cadena SER then asked him whether he thought he was the best right-back in the world.

Carvajal replied:

“Assessing this last year, I think so, I always believe that for my confidence, I always tell myself I am, if I don’t, who will? But the numbers are there. It has been a good year, winning the Champions League, even scoring, the league and now wanting to take Spain as far as possible in the Euros.”

Carvajal Enjoyed A Stellar Season With Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Carvajal delivered stellar performances on cue throughout the 2023-24 season. The Cantera graduate played 28 matches in La Liga, scoring four times and providing three assists. His heroics helped Los Blancos beat Barcelona in the race for the Spanish top-flight title.

He was equally impressive in the UEFA Champions League, chipping in with a goal and assist in 10 matches. Carvajal spectacularly scored Los Blancos’ opening goal in their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the final. The defender made perfect contact with Toni Kroos’ corner and headed it into the back of the net. His heroic performance in the Champions League final won him the Player of the Match award.