Star midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss around one month of soccer after picking up a hamstring injury, Real Madrid has confirmed. The England international, who assisted Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, is likely to return after the international break in September.

Arguably the best attack-minded midfielder in the world, Bellingham, has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Real Madrid. He chipped in with a staggering 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across the 2023-24 season, helping the All-Whites to the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana. Los Blancos are expecting Bellingham to keep up the good work this season as they push to win their first-ever Treble.

Real Madrid To Be Without Jude Bellingham Ruled For 2 Matches

Unfortunately, Bellingham’s second season at Real Madrid has encountered a demoralizing obstacle early on, with the midfielder getting sidelined for around a month with a hamstring injury.

Sharing the injury update, Real Madrid announced:

“After the tests conducted today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg. Awaiting further developments.”

Bellingham should be back on the pitch for the clash against Real Sociedad on September 15. Before the international break, Los Merengues will play three matches, starting with the clash against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25. They will then face Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29, and Real Betis on Sunday, September 1.

Los Blancos Has Plenty Of Cover For Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is one of a kind, but Carlo Ancelotti should not have trouble surviving without him. Los Blancos have a deep bench, filled with top-tier players eager to prove their worth.

If Ancelotti wants to exert more control in midfield, he could pick veteran Luka Modric. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Croatian has the ability to run the show from the middle. Ancelotti could also turn to Turkish Arda Guler midfielder, who has already caught eyeballs with his defense-splitting passes. Lastly, there is Dani Ceballos, who rarely fails to impress when called upon.