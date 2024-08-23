Soccer

Official: Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Ruled Out For Around One Month With Injury

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Injured
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Injured

Star midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss around one month of soccer after picking up a hamstring injury, Real Madrid has confirmed. The England international, who assisted Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, is likely to return after the international break in September.

Arguably the best attack-minded midfielder in the world, Bellingham, has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Real Madrid. He chipped in with a staggering 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across the 2023-24 season, helping the All-Whites to the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana. Los Blancos are expecting Bellingham to keep up the good work this season as they push to win their first-ever Treble.

Real Madrid To Be Without Jude Bellingham Ruled For 2 Matches

Unfortunately, Bellingham’s second season at Real Madrid has encountered a demoralizing obstacle early on, with the midfielder getting sidelined for around a month with a hamstring injury.

Sharing the injury update, Real Madrid announced:

After the tests conducted today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg. Awaiting further developments.”

Bellingham should be back on the pitch for the clash against Real Sociedad on September 15. Before the international break, Los Merengues will play three matches, starting with the clash against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25. They will then face Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29, and Real Betis on Sunday, September 1.

Los Blancos Has Plenty Of Cover For Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is one of a kind, but Carlo Ancelotti should not have trouble surviving without him. Los Blancos have a deep bench, filled with top-tier players eager to prove their worth.

If Ancelotti wants to exert more control in midfield, he could pick veteran Luka Modric. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Croatian has the ability to run the show from the middle. Ancelotti could also turn to Turkish Arda Guler midfielder, who has already caught eyeballs with his defense-splitting passes. Lastly, there is Dani Ceballos, who rarely fails to impress when called upon.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Injured
Soccer

LATEST Official: Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Ruled Out For Around One Month With Injury

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Brighton vs Manchester United
Soccer
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024

Looking to extend their winning run to two games, Manchester United will make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“Didn’t hit the heights they are maybe capable of” – Chris Sutton Predicts Manchester United Will Drop Points Against Brighton
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024

Former Celtic forward, Chris Sutton, has backed Brighton & Hove Albion to restrict Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League meeting on Saturday, August 24. He…

Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Links With 3 Top Players As Barca Scours The Market For Opportunities
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Arsenal And Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Gunners Are Nowhere Close To Signing Chelsea & PSG Target Victor Osimhen
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Leading Penalty Takers In Europe
Soccer
Top 10 Players With The Longest Contracts Across Top 5 Leagues: Chelsea Stars Dominate List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2024
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Soccer
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2024
Arrow to top