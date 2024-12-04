Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light on Mohamed Salah Situation Amid PSG Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Mohamed Salah Scores Late Equalizer for Liverpool against Arsenal
Mohamed Salah Scores Late Equalizer for Liverpool against Arsenal

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reacted to reports claiming that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has opened talks with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah. According to Romano, while PSG is interested in the player, the two parties are not discussing a potential summer switch.

On Sunday, December 1, renowned French news outlet L’Equipe reported that French champions PSG had opened talks with Liverpool legend Salah’s representatives. With the Egypt international entering the final seven months of his Liverpool contract, he has reportedly become open to joining the Ligue 1 club. The report further added that Salah might have been using the PSG links to secure a bigger contract from Liverpool.

Les Parisiens, however, were quick to shoot the rumors down, with a spokesperson saying the links were “not true.”

Fabrizio Romano Insists PSG Is Not Actively Negotiating With Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

On his YouTube channel, renowned journalist Romano commented on the Salah-PSG links.

Here is what he had to say (via One Football):

While Mo Salah is a player that Paris Saint-Germain love, as of today, Mo Salah and Paris Saint-Germain are not in active negotiations; there is nothing advanced, nothing concrete and nothing really serious about it.

For Mo Salah, conversations with Liverpool remain active… the love, the pure love we can feel from Liverpool to Salah, from their fans, and from Salah to Liverpool is well known, but the frustration from Mo Salah is because of the time it is taking to finalize.”

Romano then shed light on Salah’s frustration with Liverpool.

The Italian journalist added:

The understanding is that the length of the deal, the length of the contract is not a big deal or a big problem. The real issue is over two points. The first one is the financials; they need to reach an agreement on the money and we know that is obviously important because this is probably the last super-contract Mo Salah will sign. So this is very important to him.

But then it is the timings [length of time to finalize negotiations], and this is why Mo Salah has decided to go public in recent weeks because the player really expected this [his future] to be sorted by now. He wanted it over in September, October, November…Now we’re in December and there is still no outcome. But the conversations continue between Salah and Liverpool because obviously, several clubs in Saudi and Europe are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Salah has been in blistering form for Liverpool this season. Playing 20 games in all competitions, he has scored 13 times and provided 11 assists.

