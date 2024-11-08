Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Identifies 26-Year-Old as Aurelien Tchouameni’s Replacement

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid has reportedly identified AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as a worthy replacement for under-fire midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 26-year-old midfielder is also on the radar of a few other European heavyweights, thus complicating the pursuit for Los Merengues.

Reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have been going through a rough patch. With Kylian Mbappe joining the team and Toni Kroos calling time on his career, coach Carlo Ancelotti has had to do major reshuffling. And so far, the Italian has not found the perfect balance. Mbappe has gotten his fair share of flak for failing to thrive as a center-forward, while his countryman Tchouameni has come under fire for not keeping things tidy in midfield.

Real Madrid See Tijjani Reijnders as Aurelien Tchouameni’s Replacement

In a recent report, Fichajes.net claimed the Real Madrid board does not have faith in Tchouameni and sees Eduardo Camavinga as the better defensive midfielder. There have also been reports of signing a new defensive midfielder, with Fichajes’ latest report pointing at AC Milan talent Reijnders.

The Dutchman’s performance in Milan’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League has reportedly proven crucial, as the club hierarchy is convinced he will be an upgrade over underperforming Tchouameni. However, Real Madrid is not the only team interested in Reijndeers, with Barcelona, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur also tracking him.

Milan, meanwhile, sees him as an important part of the project and is preparing a new contract to fend off interest. According to the aforementioned report, the Rossonerri’s new deal will see Reijnders earn €3 million ($3.24 million) per season and tie him down until June 2030.

The Serie A outfit has a set €60 million ($64.7 million) base price for the Dutch international. However, with many clubs preparing to meet it, Madrid could have to pay well above asking to get their man.

Tijjani Reijnders Delivered a Fine Performance Against Madrid

Real Madrid fell to a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in their midweek (November 5) UEFA Champions League clash. Malick Thiaw (12′), Alvaro Morata (39′), and Reijnders (73′) scored for the seven-time European champions, while Vinicius Jr. scored from the spot for 15-time winners.

Reijnders, who started on the left side of the midfield, was one of the visitors’ best players. He dictated the tempo with his passes, created chances, helped out at the back, and did an excellent job of controlling Rafael Leao’s cutback before finding the back of the net.

Reijnders completed 51 passes (98% accuracy), created two chances, played six passes into the final third, delivered five accurate long balls, and won two duels on Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season.

