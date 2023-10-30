Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Gunners’ Links With Real Madrid Star Aurelien Tchouameni

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Star And Arsenal Target Aurelien Tchouameni Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In La Liga
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni with a move to Arsenal, saying there is no solid evidence behind the claims.

Arsenal Linked With Aurelien Tchouameni In Light Of Thomas Partey Setback

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey emerged as one of their best performers as they mounted a Premier League challenge in the 2022-23 season. This season, however, the Ghanaian midfielder has struggled to keep himself fit, first missing games due to a groin problem, and now, picking up a thigh injury. As per reports, the latest setback could keep Partey out for at least a few weeks, making Arsenal wary of his longevity and forcing them to consider bringing in a fresh face.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners want to bolster their squad by adding a top-tier holding midfielder, and boss Mikel Arteta is eyeing a move for Real Madrid’s French powerhouse Tchouameni. Los Blancos, meanwhile, are reportedly eager to land long-time target Kylian Mbappe next summer, for which they must generate additional funds by selling a player or two. Tchouameni is reportedly one of the players Los Merengues could sell to make more than £80 million ($96.98 million).

Romano Pours Cold Water On Arsenal’s Links With Real Madrid Star Tchouameni

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano shot down the Tchouameni rumors, saying that not only are Arsenal undecided on a new midfielder, but Tchouameni is also pretty happy at Real Madrid.

The Italian journalist said (via Caught Offside):

Thomas Partey’s recent injury is a blow for Arsenal, and we are perhaps unsurprisingly seeing some stories come up as a result of this, with links to new midfielders who could perhaps replace Partey. 

Still, my understanding for now is that Arsenal have not decided anything yet about a new midfielder, and there’s nothing to the links with Aurelian Tchouameni – no talks, no proposals, or anything like that.

He continued:

It’s also important to note that Tchouameni loves Real Madrid and they love him, so at the moment there’s nothing at all.

He’s a top player and I’m sure he could have a big future at Real Madrid, even if it makes sense that we’re often likely to see links between him and other big clubs in the Premier League.

Tchouameni, who moved the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium from AS Monaco for €80 million ($84.61 million) last summer, has been in excellent form this season. He has played 14 games in all competitions, scoring once. The Whites have won every game that Tchouameni has started this season.

