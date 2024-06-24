Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid veteran Nacho Fernandez will move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Nacho will leave Los Blancos as a free agent after his contract expires on June 30, 2024.

One of the most underrated center-backs in soccer, Nacho is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid this summer. The Spain international, who is currently on EURO 2024 duty in Germany, has spent all his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, having joined the club’s famed academy in his teens.

After Real Madrid lifted their 15th UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium on June 1, president Florentino Perez expressed his desire to keep Nacho for one more season. However, the defender has reportedly decided to try a new challenge, with him inching close to a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.

Nacho Negotiated With Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami But Ultimate Chose To Move To Saudi Arabia

Before Al Qadsiah won the race for Nacho, many other clubs, most prominently Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, tried to sign him. However, Nacho ultimately chose to go with Al Qadsiah, who are pushing to become Saudi Pro League contenders in 2024-25.

Shedding light on Nacho’s future, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“We’re finally close to a resolution in the Nacho saga, as he’s set to leave Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League after numerous options emerged for him.

“Inter Miami and Al Ittihad had negotiations with Nacho, but he’s now signing for Al Qadsiah. It’s going to be a two-year contract. In Europe, Inter Milan wanted him one year ago but he decided to stay at Real Madrid at that point.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“Now, however, he’s prepared to move to the Saudi Pro League. It’s almost done, with the player having his medical and with the documents now being formally reviewed and approved.”

Nacho will leave Real Madrid as one of their most decorated players in history. Since breaking into the senior team in 2012, Nacho has won a joint-record six UEFA Champions League trophies, four La Liga titles, and five FIFA Club World Cups, amongst others. Nacho has played 364 games for Los Merengues in all competitions, scoring 16 times.