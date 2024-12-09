Premier League leaders Liverpool will lock horns with La Liga outfit Girona when UEFA Champions League returns in all its glory this week. Continue reading to get all the key information about the fascinating European contest.

UEFA Champions League: Girona vs Liverpool – Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Liverpool will look to extend their 100% record in the UEFA Champions League when they make the trip to the Estadi Montilivi in Catalonia for their Matchday 6 clash with Girona. The game will kick off at 5:45 PM UK time / 6:45 PM CET / 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT.

Fans in the United States can catch the game live on Paramount+ and ViX.

Girona vs Liverpool – Preview

Form

La Liga side Girona has been underwhelming in the UEFA Champions League this season. Michel’s men have failed to keep pace with the biggest team in Europe and have tumbled down to 30th place in the standings. In their five games, they have won one and lost four, with their only success — a 2-0 win — coming against Slovan Bratislava. In their last Champions League outing, Girona succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against SK Sturm Graz.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has been absolutely spotless in the UEFA Champions League. Arne Slot’s men have amassed 15 points from five matches, emerging as the best team in the competition. In their last game, Liverpool claimed a statement 2-0 victory over reigning European champions Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium.

The Reds have been absolutely brilliant in the Premier League as well, sitting four points clear of second-place Chelsea (35 vs 31 points) after playing one game less.

Team News

Girona will be without Viktor Tsygankov (adductor) and Yangel Herrera (calf), while John Solis (sprain) is a doubt.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will not have the services of Alexis Mac Allister, as he has accumulated too many yellow cards. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (abdomen), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring), and Federico Chiesa (fitness) are also likely to sit this one out.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first game between Girona and Liverpool in Europe.

Girona vs Liverpool – Prediction

Girona suffered a morale-crushing 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday (December 7). Girona had their fair share of opportunities but their finishing was not up to the mark. We are afraid they could suffer even more against an in-form Liverpool and be on the receiving end of an emphatic defeat.

Our prediction: Girona 0-4 Liverpool