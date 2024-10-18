Soccer

“He Is Very Well, Happy and Eager” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Says Kylian Mbappe Is ‘A Different Player to the one He Was Before the [International] Break’

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Kylian Mbappe made the right call by asking Didier Deschamps not to include him in the France squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures in October. The Italian believes Mbappe made the most of the break to improve his physical condition, attaining almost 100% fitness.

Arguably the best player in the world, Mbappe, completed his highly anticipated switch to Real Madrid in July. Alongside Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is part of the most explosive attacking quarter in world soccer right now.

Carlo Ancelotti Suggests Kylian Mbappe Will Become Even More Clinical for Real Madrid

Despite not getting a pre-season or being at his physical peak, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has done fairly well since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, scoring seven goals and providing an assist in 11 games in all competitions.

According to Ancelotti, he will only get better in the coming days.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti said (via Football-Espana):

He has taken advantage of the break to improve his condition. He is very well, happy and eager to return tomorrow and be important for the team. These 15 days have helped him a lot, because he has had time to overcome his injuries. Kylian Mbappe is a different player to the one he was before the break.

When asked if Mbappe’s improvement was purely physical or there was a tactical element as well, Ancelotti added:

Just physical. At a tactical level his position does not change from how he has played in recent games. His left wing position may vary with Vinicius, but we have been focused on physical work. This break has been good for him and he looks very good to me. He’s close to 100%. It’s very nice. It’s a pleasure to watch him train.”

A hungry and fully fit Mbappe will greatly boost Real Madrid’s chances of success in the upcoming fixtures. After the game against Celta on October 19, Los Blancos will take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on October 22. The biggest test of Mbappe’s short Real Madrid career will come next Saturday (October 26), when they take on bitter rivals Barcelona.

