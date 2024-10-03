Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said his team did not give a “good feeling” during the defeat to LOSC Lille, calling it his biggest worry. He also noted the deficiencies in Los Blancos’ game but hoped that they would learn from the setback.

Carlo Ancelotti Worried By Real Madrid’s Defeat to Lille

Reigning champions Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat away to LOSC Lille on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season. Real Madrid did not play with their usual chutzpah and failed to bounce back after Jonathan David fired the hosts into the lead in first-half injury time.

Despite having some of the best attacking players at their disposal, Los Merengues failed to take their chances, squandering five big goalscoring opportunities (xG of 2.14). They also lacked rhythm and looked predictable in possession.

After the game, Ancelotti said he did not get a positive vibe from his men, which caused him a bit of concern. The Italian began (via (90min):

“It wasn’t a good match. My sadness comes from the team’s feeling.

“Games can be lost, but we have not given a good feeling. That is what worries me most, but we have the resources to learn. We have to fix things quickly because there is another match on Saturday. To be honest, the criticism for today’s game is fair, correct and we have to accept it, because that’s how it is. We have not shown a good version of ourselves in this match.”

Ancelotti Notes Shortcomings In Madrid’s Game Against Lille

The ex-Chelsea boss also discussed Madrid’s issues in detail.

“Luckily, it hasn’t happened to us too often lately. They played better than us and beat us. It was hard for us to get into the game, we had a chance at the end, but it wasn’t deserved. We have to learn from what we need to improve. I don’t think it’s complicated,” he added.

“It’s difficult to evaluate today’s game. Everything went quite badly. The team was quite compact in the first half, but it was difficult for us to be more aggressive. We have to look at things with a cool head. You can’t throw everything away, but we have to improve.”

Ancelotti concluded by saying:

“Possession has been quite slow, with few ideas, it is obvious because we have forwards who need to play a more vertical game than normal.”

The defeat to Lille ended Real Madrid’s 36-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They will return to action with a clash with Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday, October 5.