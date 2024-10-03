The revamped UEFA Champions League started with a bang on Matchday 1, with top teams and world-class players delivering statement performances. Matchday 2 maintained the momentum, presenting us with action-packed 18 matches.

On Tuesday, October 1, Arsenal bagged a brilliant 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona bounced back from their defeat against AS Monaco with a thumping 5-0 win over Young Boys, Borussia Dortmund hammered Celtic 7-1, and Inter Milan and Manchester City claimed 4-0 wins over Red Star Belgrade and Slovan Bratislava, respectively. On Wednesday, Benfica secured a massive 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, Juventus beat RB Leipzig 3-2, and there were two massive upsets as well, with Aston Villa beating Bayern Munich 1-0 and LOSC Lille bagging a shock 1-0 win over defending champions Real Madrid.

With the Matchday 2 brief out of the way, let us turn our attention to the performances that stood out. Continue reading to check out the top five players who impressed us the most in the Champions League this week.

#5 Lucas Chevalier – LOSC Lille

Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille pulled a massive upset over reigning European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, claiming a solid 1-0 win. One of the most sought-after forwards in the division, Jonathan David scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the first-half injury time (45+3′).

Although David clinched the goal, it was LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier who emerged as his team’s standout performer. The 22-year-old goalkeeper made five saves, facing an xGOT of 1.45. He also completed 17 passes and delivered six accurate long balls.

Chevalier’s best moment came in the 86th minute, as he pushed Jude Bellingham’s effort behind for a corner before saving Antonio Rudiger’s header with an instinctive save at the left-hand post.

#4 Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa

The second-biggest upset of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 unfolded at Villa Park, as Aston Villa claimed a remarkable 1-0 win over six-time European champions Bayern Munich. Jhon Duran scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute, but it was goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who announced himself as the hero of the match.

The Argentina goalkeeper made seven saves against the Bavarians, facing an xGOT of 0.94. He also completed 22 passes and delivered seven accurate long balls, helping Villa hold their ground. Martinez produced the most important save of the game in the sixth minute of injury time, diving across the face of the goal to stop Harry Kane from heading the ball into the top corner. Ross Barkley then intercepted the loose ball and hooked it out of harm’s way.

#3 Raphinha – Barcelona

One of the most underrated players at Barcelona, Raphinha has been enjoying life under new manager Hansi Flick. The Brazilian winger has looked a lot more comfortable, showing the confidence to take defenders on. Raphinha’s aura came beaming through in Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Young Boys on Matchday 2, as he chipped in with a goal, an assist, and plenty of eye-catching passages of play.

Raphinha made his mark just eight minutes into the game. Receiving the ball from Lamine Yamal, the captain ventured toward the box and drilled in a low cross for Robert Lewandowski, who tapped it in from point-blank range. In the 34th minute, Raphinha showed superb awareness inside the area to apply the finishing touch to Pedri’s rebound. The assist and goal aside, Raphinha completed 45 passes with 78% accuracy, created six chances — most in the game, pulled off two dribbles, played eight passes into the final third, delivered three accurate long balls, and won five duels.

#2 Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were all over Juventus on Matchday 2. However, primarily thanks to a brilliant display from center-forward Dusan Vlahovic, the Bianconeri came away with a comeback 3-2 victory.

Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, scored the equalizer for Juventus (1-1) in the 50th minute. Vlahovic squeezed past two Leipzig defenders to get to Andrea Cambiaso’s delivery and steered it into the right corner.

In the 65th minute, Benjamin Sesko scored his second goal for Leipzig, firing them 2-1 up. Unfortunately for the hosts, Vlahovic once again rained on their parade, making it 2-2 in the 68th minute. After evading Castello Lukeba’s challenge, Vlahovic dispatched a curler from outside the box, sending it into the back of the net. Chico Conceicao scored the winning goal for Juve in the 82nd minute.

The brace aside, Man of the Match Vlahovic played two passes into the final third, won six duels, and drew two fouls.

#1 Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund

At the summit sits Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi, who scored a superb first-half hat-trick in the 7-1 annihilation of Scottish side Celtic. In the ninth minute, Celtic man Daizen Maeda canceled out Emre Can’s opener at Signal Iduna Park. But the visitors’ joy was shortlived, as Adeyemi then took it upon himself to put the hosts back in the driving seat.

Two minutes after Maeda’s goal, Adeyemi latched on to Julian Brandt’s through ball, dashed into the area, and found the netting with the help of a deflection. In the 29th minute, Adeyemi made it two, picking up the loose ball following a corner on the right side, cutting past Maeda, and finding the top-left corner with a gem of a curler. In the 40th minute, Adeyemi won a penalty, which Serhou Guirassy put away to make it 3-1 for the hosts.

Adeyemi completed his much-deserved hat-trick in the 42nd minute, capitalizing on Maeda’s mistake in the final third and beating Kasper Schmeichel before he could find a response. It was one of the best performances of attacking play we have seen in recent years.