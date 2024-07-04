Report: 3 Real Madrid Players Could Leave The Club This Summer

Reigning European champions Real Madrid are reportedly looking to lighten their squad this summer. They are open to shipping three players off in the coming weeks — one on loan and two permanently.

Los Blancos are known for their ruthless transfer dealings. They have not held any player against their will or hesitated to ship out a favorite past their prime. The Merengues have already given us a glimpse of their logical approach to transfers this summer, getting rid of last season’s Champions League hero Joselu after confirming Kylian Mbappe‘s arrival. They have also allowed Nacho Fernandez to leave as a free agent, concluding his 23-year-long chapter in the Spanish capital.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid may still not be done for the summer, with three players currently sitting on their transfer list.

Three Players On Real Madrid’s Transfer List

Arda Guler, who is enjoying a stellar campaign with Turkiye in EURO 2024, is the first name on the list. Real Madrid have unwavering confidence in the 19-year-old attacking midfielder and expect him to become a world-class player. But to fulfill his potential, Guler must play regularly, which is unlikely to happen at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

As per Fichajes, Guler rejected a loan offer from Real Sociedad last winter, opting to stay in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid want him to reconsider this summer and leave on a season-long loan, as it would allow him to play more frequently.

Next up is Andriy Lunin, who delivered some stellar performances to help Real Madrid to La Liga, UEFA Champions, and Supercopa de Espana glory in the 2023-24 season. Lunin came on his own in Thibaut Courtois’ absence, making his case for becoming the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, Los Merengues still have faith in Courtois, and want him to continue as their No. 1 in 2024-25.

According to the aforementioned source, Lunin does not want to play second fiddle anymore, and Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to capitalize. Since the Ukrainian only has one year remaining on his contract, Madrid want to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible and look for a new understudy for Courtois.

Lastly, there is Dani Ceballos, whose situation is the most straightforward of the lot. The Spaniard understands he will not play important minutes next season and is ready to head out the exit door. Ceballos reportedly wants to return to Real Betis, and Madrid are happy to comply. The 27-year-old is worth only €6 million ($6.48 million) and sees his contract expire in June 2027.