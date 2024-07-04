Soccer

Report: 3 Real Madrid Players Could Leave The Club This Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Reigning European champions Real Madrid are reportedly looking to lighten their squad this summer. They are open to shipping three players off in the coming weeks — one on loan and two permanently.

Los Blancos are known for their ruthless transfer dealings. They have not held any player against their will or hesitated to ship out a favorite past their prime. The Merengues have already given us a glimpse of their logical approach to transfers this summer, getting rid of last season’s Champions League hero Joselu after confirming Kylian Mbappe‘s arrival. They have also allowed Nacho Fernandez to leave as a free agent, concluding his 23-year-long chapter in the Spanish capital.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid may still not be done for the summer, with three players currently sitting on their transfer list.

Three Players On Real Madrid’s Transfer List

Arda Guler, who is enjoying a stellar campaign with Turkiye in EURO 2024, is the first name on the list. Real Madrid have unwavering confidence in the 19-year-old attacking midfielder and expect him to become a world-class player. But to fulfill his potential, Guler must play regularly, which is unlikely to happen at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

As per Fichajes, Guler rejected a loan offer from Real Sociedad last winter, opting to stay in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid want him to reconsider this summer and leave on a season-long loan, as it would allow him to play more frequently.

Next up is Andriy Lunin, who delivered some stellar performances to help Real Madrid to La Liga, UEFA Champions, and Supercopa de Espana glory in the 2023-24 season. Lunin came on his own in Thibaut Courtois’ absence, making his case for becoming the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, Los Merengues still have faith in Courtois, and want him to continue as their No. 1 in 2024-25.

According to the aforementioned source, Lunin does not want to play second fiddle anymore, and Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to capitalize. Since the Ukrainian only has one year remaining on his contract, Madrid want to wrap up the transfer as soon as possible and look for a new understudy for Courtois.

Lastly, there is Dani Ceballos, whose situation is the most straightforward of the lot. The Spaniard understands he will not play important minutes next season and is ready to head out the exit door. Ceballos reportedly wants to return to Real Betis, and Madrid are happy to comply. The 27-year-old is worth only €6 million ($6.48 million) and sees his contract expire in June 2027.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Spain vs Germany EURO 2024
Soccer

LATEST EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals: Spain vs Germany – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024
Barcelona 1XBET Partnership
Soccer
Barcelona Extend Partnership With Controversial Online Casino 1XBET
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024

Barcelona, one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, have extended their collaboration with online casino 1XBET. As per the new contract, 1XBET will continue to serve as Blaugrana’s…

Spain Midfielder Rodri
Soccer
“I am loving it” – Spain Ace Rodri Admits Being Pleasantly Surprised By Compatriot’s Performances In EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024

Spain star Rodri has heaped praise on his teammate Marc Cucurella, admitting he has been surprised by his performances in EURO 2024. The Manchester City man has urged the Chelsea…

Foden Defends Southgate England
Soccer
“There is only so much the manager can do” – England Ace Phil Foden Comes To Gareth Southgate’s Aid, Claims Players Must Take Blame For Poor EURO 2024 Performances
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024
Lionel Messi Argentina
Soccer
“I’ll talk to him today” – Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Reveals Lionel Messi Is A Doubt For Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: 3 Real Madrid Players Could Leave The Club This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Premier League Star Is ‘Keen’ To Sign For The Reds But Deal Remains Complicated
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 04 2024
Arrow to top