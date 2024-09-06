Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Expects To Call Up 3 Injured Players For Real Sociedad Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti

Defending Spanish champions Real Madrid reportedly expect three of their first-team stars to return for the La Liga clash against Real Sociedad. Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, and Aurelien Tchouameni could be on Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the tricky trip to Reale Arena on Saturday, September 14.

Inside the first match of the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid lost Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries. By the end of December, David Alaba had joined them, leaving Ancelotti with only Nacho and Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense and Andriy Lunin in goal. Los Blancos were without them for 95% of the season, but they did not slip up, ending the season with the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana.

The All-Whites have avoided ACL injuries so far, but there has been no shortage of medium-term injuries. Eduardo Camavinga was the first casualty, with the midfielder suffering an ankle injury ahead of the UEFA Super Cup. Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, and Eder Militao have since joined him on the treatment table. Meanwhile, Alaba has been recovering from his ACL tear since December 2023.

Real Madrid To Get Triple Boost For Real Sociedad Clash

Los Blancos have already dropped four points in four La Liga matches this season, and they cannot afford to let the gap from Barcelona (4 points) widen anymore. Luckily for Los Merengues, the cavalry is set to arrive this weekend.

According to Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hopes to call up three of the injured players for the clash against Real Sociedad next Saturday. Bellingham, who has been out of action since Matchday 1 of La Liga, was initially set for a late September return. But he has shown great progress and could make it in time for the clash against Sociedad. Mendy could feature in Ancelotti’s starting XI, whereas Tchouameni also has a decent chance of making it.

Toward the end of September, Real Madrid could welcome Camavinga back into the fold. According to Transfermarkt, Ceballos could be out until November whereas the severity of Militao’s injury is still under wraps.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
