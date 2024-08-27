Every budding soccer player dreams of playing for the biggest club in Europe. And there is no club as massive as Real Madrid. Naturally, the most dominant club in Europe only signs top players, meaning only a handful get to sign over the dotted line.

Joining Los Blancos is a mega achievement, but players, especially inexperienced ones, cannot slack off after arriving at the club. They must prove their mettle early on, as the club never hesitates to opt for a more competent replacement.

There are many ways to prove one’s worth, but the most remarkable one is easily scoring a goal. In today’s list, we will take a look at a handful of individuals who took their chance when it arrived. Continue reading to meet the 10 youngest goalscorers for Real Madrid in the 21st century.

#10 Gonzalo Higuain: 19 years 2 months

Kicking off the list is former Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain. The retired striker scored his first goal for Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga on February 25, 2007. Higuain was 19 years, 02 months, and 15 days old at the time.

Higuain was a Real Madrid player for six-and-a-half years between January 2007 and July 2013. During his stay, Higuain scored an impressive 121 times and provided 56 assists in 264 matches. His goal contributions helped Los Blancos to three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Supercopas de Espana.

#9 Achraf Hakimi: 19 years 1 month

The only full-back to make the cut, former Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi was just 19 years, 1 month, and 5 days old when he got his first goal. The Moroccan’s strike came in Real Madrid’s 5-0 victory over Sevilla in La Liga on December 9, 2017.

Hakimi, who came up through the ranks at Madrid, was officially part of Los Blancos’ first team for one season (2017-18) before he left for Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan. Upon returning from Dortmund, Hakimi left permanently for Inter Milan. Hakimi played just 17 games for Los Merengues, scoring twice and providing an assist. He helped Madrid win the UEFA Champions League in the 2017-18 season.

#8 Arda Guler: 19 years

Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Guler scored his first Real Madrid goal in a 4-0 win over La Liga opponents Celta Vigo on March 10, 2024. Guler was only 19 years and 14 days old when he bagged his first goal.

Guler had a difficult start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He missed a lot of matches early in the season due to injuries, but coach Carlo Ancelotti ensured Guler would thrive at Madrid. His prediction came true as the youngster ended the 2023-24 season with six goals in only 15 matches. Fit and raring to go, Guler will hope to enjoy a much better campaign this time around.

#7 Eduardo Camavinga: 18 years 10 months

Eduardo Camavinga scored his first Real Madrid goal when he was just 18 years, 10 months, and 02 days old, emerging as the seventh-youngest scorer for the club in the 21st century. The French midfielder’s strike came in a 5-2 routing of Celta Vigo in La Liga on September 12, 2021.

Camavinga is still trying to become one of the first names on the Real Madrid team sheet, but he has surely done enough to prove that he belongs at this great club. Since joining in the summer of 2021, Camavinga has played in 145 games in all competitions, scoring twice and providing eight assists. He has won two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues with Madrid, amongst other honors.

#6 Rodrygo: 18 years 8 months

Arguably the most underrated member of Real Madrid’s star-studded attacking unit, Rodrygo scored his first competitive goal when he was just 18 years, 08 months, and 16 days old. His goal came in a 2-0 win over CA Osasuna in La Liga on September 25, 2019.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger has since chipped with many crucial goals and assists, helping Real Madrid to three La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and a Copa del Rey, amongst other honors. The former Santos man has played 219 games for Madrid, chipping in with 55 goals and 42 assists.

#5 Alvaro Rodriguez: 18 years 7 months

Real Madrid Castilla center-forward Alvaro Rodriguez is not a member of the senior team. However, the 20-year-old already has a goal to his name. After claiming an assist in Madrid’s 2-0 win over CA Osasuna in La Liga, Rodriguez got his big break in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid. Coming off the bench, Rodriguez made a massive impact, scoring the equalizer in the dying embers of the game, salvaging a 1-1 draw for the All-Whites on February 25, 2023. Rodriguez was just 18 years, 07 months, and 11 days old when he got his La Liga goal.

Unfortunately, Rodriguez is unlikely to continue at Real Madrid, as first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti does not see him as a first-team regular. So far, Rodriguez has played 10 games for Madrid, scoring once and providing an assist.

#4 Raphael Varane: 18 years 4 months

One of the best center-backs in Real Madrid’s history, Raphael Varane had a knack for popping up with fine goals during his time in the Spanish capital. His first strike for Los Blancos came in a 6-2 routing of Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on September 24, 2011, when he was just 18 years, 04 months, and 30 days old.

Varane, who joined Real Madrid after being persuaded by the great Zinedine Zidane, spent a trophy-laden decade at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Playing alongside Sergio Ramos at the heart of the Madrid defense, the Frenchman helped the Whites to the biggest trophies on offer. Before leaving for Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Varane played 360 games for Madrid, scoring 17 times and providing seven assists. He won a total of 18 trophies with Madrid, including four UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Ligas.

#3 Vinicius Jr.: 18 years 4 months

Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Jr. got his first Real Madrid goal in a 6-1 thumping of UD Melilla on December 6, 2018. He was only 18 years, 04 months, and 24 days old at the time.

In his first couple of years at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. struggled to find the back of the net in regular intervals. However, he has rectified said shortcoming under Carlo Ancelotti. Since joining from Flamengo ahead of the 2018-19 season, Vinicius Jr. has played in 267 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 83 times and providing 77 assists. His goals and assists have helped Los Blancos to two UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

#2 Endrick: 18 years 1 month

Real Madrid’s youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga, Endrick became a part of the club’s folklore with a venomous strike on August 25. Aged only 18 years, 01 month, and 04 days, Endrick dispatched a thumping strike as Los Blancos secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Not only was it Endrick’s home debut, but it was also his first official game in La Liga. It will be interesting to see if he can build on his explosive start when Madrid travels to Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29.

#1 Jose Rodriguez: 17 years 10 months

At the summit sits former Real Madrid midfielder Jose Rodriguez, who scored his first goal when he was 17 years, 10 months, and 15 days old. Rodriguez’s strike came in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over CD Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on Oct 31, 2012.

Rodriguez, who is currently without a club, came through Real Madrid’s academy and was a prominent figure in their B team, Castilla. Thanks to competition for places, Rodriguez did not get the official promotion to the senior team. He only played four games and scored once before leaving Real Madrid Castilla for Galatasaray in the summer of 2015.