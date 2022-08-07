We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Man City fans have been sharing their pleasure over the display by their new striker, Erling Haaland.

Haaland grabbed two games in his Premier League debut today, one from the spot and one on the back off a Kevin De Bruyne assist.

Despite looking frustrated during the early stages of the game, Haaland continued to make runs. His persistency paid off when he rounded the ‘keeper and was brought down in the process. Haaland slotted the ball home comfortably.

In the second half he continued to make clever runs. De Bruyne found the Norwegian, and he slotted the ball into the net easily.

Since the start of the 20/21 season, Erling Haaland's stats are pretty unreal… ‣ 53 games

‣ 50 goals

‣ 13 assists Get used to this celebration. 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IQ3eTqTqfG — 90min (@90min_Football) August 7, 2022

Fan Reaction

After all the talk from we PL fans about how Haaland won’t get the space to make those easy runs and score goals like he did in Bundesliga , First PL game and he has scored one of those kind of goals. — Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) August 7, 2022