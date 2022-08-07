Countries
REACTION: Manchester City Rejoice At Erling Haaland’s Premier League Debut During West Ham Win

Man City fans have been sharing their pleasure over the display by their new striker, Erling Haaland.

Haaland grabbed two games in his Premier League debut today, one from the spot and one on the back off a Kevin De Bruyne assist.

Despite looking frustrated during the early stages of the game, Haaland continued to make runs. His persistency paid off when he rounded the ‘keeper and was brought down in the process. Haaland slotted the ball home comfortably.

In the second half he continued to make clever runs. De Bruyne found the Norwegian, and he slotted the ball into the net easily.

