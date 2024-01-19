NFL

Ravens Injury Report: Mark Andrews (ankle) is not expected to play in the Divisional Round

Since Lamar Jackson took over as Baltimore’s full-time starter in 2019, the team has only missed the playoffs once. Additionally, the Ravens have only had one losing season in those five years. After finishing 13-4 in the 2023 regular season, the Ravens earned the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs. That gave them a bye in the first round. 

Baltimore will be at home this weekend to face C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Since mid-November, the team has been without All-Pro TE Mark Andrews. He suffered a serious ankle injury and has been out for several weeks. The veteran TE was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Ravens are not expected to activate Andrews off the IR for this Sunday. He’ll likely be out for their divisional-round matchup vs. the Texans.

The Ravens are expected to be without Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews on Saturday


While Mark Andrews likely won’t play, the 28-year-old has trended in the right direction this week. The Ravens may think this is a game they can win without the services of their All-Pro TE. He suffered a major ankle injury on November 16th and has been out since. Andrews had to be activated off the IR today to be available for Saturday. Baltimore was just not ready to make that move yet. If they have aspirations to make the Super Bowl, they should rest Andrews this week.

In Andrews’ place, the Ravens have turned to second-year pro Isaiah Likely as their starting TE. He was a fourth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2022. Likely played 16 of their games last season and made two starts. In 2023, he played in all 17 games and made eight starts. His (411) receiving yards and (5) touchdowns were new career highs for the 23-year-old. He’s done just fine at TE for the Ravens in their second half of the season. Additionally, the team has several other offensive weapons they can use.


At WR, the Ravens have rookie Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Aglohor, and Rashod Bateman. All of those players had at least one receiving touchdown this season. Due to Mark Andrews missing seven games, Flowers’ 858 receiving yards led the Ravens in 2023. Baltimore also has Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon at RB. Not to mention they have an MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson making it all happen. It should be an exciting game this weekend between Baltimore and Houston for a spot in the AFC Championship game.

Arrow to top