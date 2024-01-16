NFL

When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres

The Baltimore Ravens are in prime position to launch a strong challenge at winning a third championship in franchise history, but when was the last time they reached a Super Bowl?

When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?

In franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens have reached two Super Bowls – and they haven’t came away empty handed on either occasion, winning two championships.

The last time the Ravens made the Super Bowl was just over a decade ago in 2013, where they saw off the San Francisco 49ers to claim a second title of the century after previous triumph in 2001.

According to NFL sportsbooks, Baltimore currently hold the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month at +275 – behind only the 49ers.

The Ravens claimed the NFC’s top seed with a week to spare in the regular season, earning a bye to the divisional round where they’ll host the Houston Texans for a spot in the conference championship.

Baltimore Ravens Playoff History With Lamar Jackson

  • 2018: Wild Card loss vs LA Chargers
  • 2019: Divisional round loss vs Tennessee Titans
  • 2020: Divisional round loss @ Buffalo Bills
  • 2022: Wild Card loss @ Cincinnati Bengals

If the Baltimore Ravens can beat the Houston Texans on home soil this weekend, they’ll advance to the conference championship for the first time in Lamar Jackson’s career – who is soon to become a two-time NFL MVP following a stunning season.

Jackson has just won playoff win under his belt so far, coming in a Wild Card game on the road against the Tennessee Titans during the 2020 season – so he’s got plenty to prove.

The Ravens are second-favorites to win the Super Bowl for good reason and an AFC championship clash with the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in Maryland is undoubtedly the stuff of dreams – a win on that stage would be huge for Jackson’s legacy.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
USATSI 21710928 168397130 lowres
NFL
When Was The Last Time The Buffalo Bills Reached The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the most NFL’s in-form team following the Wild Card round and their hopes of a championship are higher than ever, but when was the last…

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Josh Allen and the Bills in his first career road playoff game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024

There’s no question who the best QB in the NFL is. Patrick Mahomes is on a trajectory to be one of the all-time greats. He continues to play at a…

Nick Siriani Eagles pic
NFL
Should Philadelphia’s Nick Siriani be worried about his job security after a 32-9 loss in the wildcard round?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
USATSI 21453574 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Super Computer Picks – AI Compiles Info To Produce Score Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 1
NFL
The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
USATSI 22301359 168397130 lowres
NFL
Is Jason Kelce Retiring? Legendary Philadelphia Eagles Center Set To Call Time On Playing Career
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
Arrow to top