When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?

In franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens have reached two Super Bowls – and they haven’t came away empty handed on either occasion, winning two championships.

The last time the Ravens made the Super Bowl was just over a decade ago in 2013, where they saw off the San Francisco 49ers to claim a second title of the century after previous triumph in 2001.

According to NFL sportsbooks, Baltimore currently hold the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month at +275 – behind only the 49ers.

The Ravens claimed the NFC’s top seed with a week to spare in the regular season, earning a bye to the divisional round where they’ll host the Houston Texans for a spot in the conference championship.

HISTORY: The 2023 Baltimore #Ravens won TEN games against teams over .500, that the most of all time in league history, per Pro Football Reference. Wow🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNTSQZH7Al — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 12, 2024

Baltimore Ravens Playoff History With Lamar Jackson

2018: Wild Card loss vs LA Chargers

2019: Divisional round loss vs Tennessee Titans

2020: Divisional round loss @ Buffalo Bills

2022: Wild Card loss @ Cincinnati Bengals

If the Baltimore Ravens can beat the Houston Texans on home soil this weekend, they’ll advance to the conference championship for the first time in Lamar Jackson’s career – who is soon to become a two-time NFL MVP following a stunning season.

Jackson has just won playoff win under his belt so far, coming in a Wild Card game on the road against the Tennessee Titans during the 2020 season – so he’s got plenty to prove.

The Ravens are second-favorites to win the Super Bowl for good reason and an AFC championship clash with the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in Maryland is undoubtedly the stuff of dreams – a win on that stage would be huge for Jackson’s legacy.