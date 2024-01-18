NFL

Ravens Injury Report: Humphrey Ruled Out, Andrews Questionable

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out standout cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

Tight end Mark Andrews is listed as questionable. He has looked good the past couple of practices and has practiced in full. We should expect him to be active Saturday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said that his status is still “up in the air”. This could be strictly coach speak as the Houston defense might want to make a game plan for Andrews in his inevitable return, but time will tell if he will be active.

 

Marlon Humphrey is the only key Raven ruled out for Saturday. Humphrey has been one of their best corner-backs on the team and one of the best in the entire NFL. Losing a corner of his caliber will be missed as they go up against the high-flying Houston Texans offense. C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins have been on the of the better wide receiver/quarterback duos for almost the whole season, more so when Tank Dell suffered a season ending leg injury.

Who Steps Up In Humphrey’s Absence?

The Ravens will now have to rely on corner-backs Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, Rock Ya-Sin, and Ronald Darby to try and contain this Texans passing attack.

The Baltimore Ravens are 9.5 point favorites at home against the Houston Texans according to Maryland sportsbooks.

This is still a very larger spread, and it would not be surprising if the Texans covered. Baltimore does have the experience, but the Texans are on a hot streak right now and could exploit the Baltimore secondary with Humphrey out. Hopefully the NFL games this weekend will be more exciting than Super Wild Card Weekend.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
