Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders played the San Fransisco 49ers in their first preseason game. They won 34-7 after rookie QB Aidan O’Connell played an impressive three quarters. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 4th round by the Raiders. So far, he’s looking like a steal from the 2023 Draft.

O’Connell had an impressive debut in his first NFL action, but he’ll be the backup at best to start the season. The Raiders signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.5 million deal this offseason. After Dereck Carr left the Raiders, Garoppolo was their next-best option at QB. With his injury history in the past, Aidan O’Connell could see real playing time this season.

Aidan O’Connell commanded the Raiders’ offense for three quarters in their 34-7 win vs the 49ers

#Raiders Rookie QB Aidan O’Connell had a pretty strong debut. 117.8 QB Rating

15 of 18 Passing

141 Yards

7.8 Yards Per

1 TDs, 0 INTs * His best throw of the day was a deep ball 35+ yards that was dropped by Tre Tucker.https://t.co/Dp3bOjToGZ pic.twitter.com/4YhsqJABWU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2023



Yesterday, Aidan O’Connell helped lead the Raiders on three touchdown drives and one 53-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. He went 15-18 passing for 141 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Keenan Cole caught O’Connell’s first NFL touchdown pass. O’Connell was responsible for leading the Raiders to 24 of their 34 offensive points.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought that O’Connell handled himself well in his first NFL experience. The rookie QB did not shy away from playing his best. He knows that there are only so many chances in the NFL and O’Connell took advantage of his first opportunity. He could be a solid backup under Jimmy Garoppolo this season.

Tight Pockets, Pressure in his Face, Narrow Windows to Throw the Ball … None of that Mattered to Aidan O’Connell, who looked really poise inside the pocket for the #Raiders. I truly think LV has found something here. pic.twitter.com/34TCZ0GIBl — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) August 14, 2023



Former head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Marriuci was impressed with O’Connell’s first game. He claimed that the 24-year-old is going to be a starter in the NFL down the line. While it’s only one game, O’Connell did play well in his first NFL experience. Expect to see him get more reps during the preseason so that he’s prepared for the 2023 regular season.