Raiders’ rookie QB Aidan O’Connell had a strong NFL debut vs the 49ers

Zach Wolpin
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders played the San Fransisco 49ers in their first preseason game. They won 34-7 after rookie QB Aidan O’Connell played an impressive three quarters. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 4th round by the Raiders. So far, he’s looking like a steal from the 2023 Draft. 

O’Connell had an impressive debut in his first NFL action, but he’ll be the backup at best to start the season. The Raiders signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.5 million deal this offseason. After Dereck Carr left the Raiders, Garoppolo was their next-best option at QB. With his injury history in the past, Aidan O’Connell could see real playing time this season.

Aidan O’Connell commanded the Raiders’ offense for three quarters in their 34-7 win vs the 49ers


Yesterday, Aidan O’Connell helped lead the Raiders on three touchdown drives and one 53-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. He went 15-18 passing for 141 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Keenan Cole caught O’Connell’s first NFL touchdown pass. O’Connell was responsible for leading the Raiders to 24 of their 34 offensive points.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought that O’Connell handled himself well in his first NFL experience. The rookie QB did not shy away from playing his best. He knows that there are only so many chances in the NFL and O’Connell took advantage of his first opportunity. He could be a solid backup under Jimmy Garoppolo this season.


Former head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Marriuci was impressed with O’Connell’s first game. He claimed that the 24-year-old is going to be a starter in the NFL down the line. While it’s only one game, O’Connell did play well in his first NFL experience. Expect to see him get more reps during the preseason so that he’s prepared for the 2023 regular season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

