Tomorrow, the Las Vegas Raiders will report to their first day of training camp. After six seasons with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Raiders. In early December of the last season, Garoppolo suffered a foot injury.

The Raiders felt that the two-time Super Bowl champ needed surgery, while 49ers team doctors disagreed. This led to Garoppolo signing a waiver and getting surgery before his contract was signed by Las Vegas. It was announced that Garoppolo passed his camp physical and will be ready to go for the Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo passed his camp physical after having surgery on his foot this offseason

More about Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his offseason recovering from a foot injury, passing his physical and being ready for training camp:https://t.co/h1UAanCGhB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023



Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reported that the Raiders plan to work Garoppolo back at “the right pace”. The 31-year-old QB did not participate in any on-field activities during the off-season workout program. He was limited to classroom work with the Raiders during OTA and minicamp. The Raiders would have potentially cut him with little to no financial advantage if he failed to pass a physical before the season started.

Head coach Josh McDaniels was never worried about that being the case. Raiders’ fans were happy to hear that Garoppolo was able to stay off the PUP list and be ready for the start of training camp. After having Derek Carr at QB for nine seasons, the Raiders are getting a fresh start with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Las Vegas Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo has passed physical and will start training camp on time Good news for the Raiders ☠️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/HXgwfvaoVf — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 23, 2023



To start the preseason, Garoppolo will start the year off with a familiar foe, the San Francisco 49ers. That game is on August 13 in Las Vegas. It will be a small sample size, but it will be a chance to see the Radiers’ new QB in live action vs real opponents. Raiders veterans will report to camp tomorrow and the first practice will be on Wednesday.