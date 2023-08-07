NFL

Raiders’ Davante Adams is ‘not happy’ that RB Josh Jacobs remains unsigned heading into 2023

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the RB dilemma has affected multiple teams around the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders happen to be one of them. As it stands, Josh Jacobs still remains unsigned with the regular season starting in exactly a month. Las Vegas has just over a month before their first game and don’t have one of the league’s best RBs on their roster. 

That’s why All-Pro WR Davante Adama is speaking up for his teammate. In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, Adams expressed his frustrations with the team still having signed Josh Jacobs to a deal. The All-Pro RB was only offered a $10.1 million franchise tag by the Raiders this offseason.

Is Davante Adams speaking for his Raiders teammates who also want Jacobs to be signed?


In the 2022 NFL season, Josh Jacobs was a workhorse for the Raiders. He played in all 17 games and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2o22 along with 12 touchdowns. This was the third time in his four NFL seasons that he’s rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

However, like many players in his position, he feels like he’s underpaid relative to his performance. That’s why WR Davante Adams called it “tough” to not have Jacobs at training camp. He remains hopeful that the two sides will be able to make a deal happen before the start of the 2023 season. The Raiders open up on September 10th on the road vs the Broncos.


If Jacobs remains unsigned to start the season, Zamir White would likely be the RB1 for Las Vegas. White was a rookie last season who saw very limited experience. He had 17 rushing attempts for just 70 yards in 14 games. There’s no question that the Raiders need Josh Jacobs as their Top RB to have a productive 2023 season on offense. Both parties have yet to agree on a long-term deal and the clock is ticking. Ideally, they’d like to get this settled as soon as they possibly can.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
