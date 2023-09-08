NFL

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs said he feels ‘fresher’ and hopes to get a lot of carries Week 1 vs. Denver

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Jacobs Raiders pic
Josh Jacobs Raiders pic

This offseason, Josh Jacobs was one of a few big-name RBs looking for a long-term deal. The 2022 first-team All-Pro led the NFL in rushing yards last season. However, that wasn’t enough for Las Vegas to offer him more than a franchise tag for 2023. 

That caused the 25-year-old to sit out the entire offseason. Luckily, the two sides were able to agree on a one-year, $11.7 million contract for the 2023 season. As a result of taking fewer hits this summer, Jacobs said he feels “fresher” than most players in the locker room. The real question is if he’ll be able to carry the same workload he did in 2022 into Week 1 in 2023.

Josh Jacobs says he’s in a good position to start the 2023 season with Las Vegas


Speaking to reporters, Josh Jacobs said that he came in at the same weight he was last season. The Pro Bowler also said he added muscle and looks bigger. Those are all positive signs for the Raiders this season. Despite missing so much time this offseason, Jacobs feels that he’s ready to be a real contributor from the jump for the Raiders to begin the year.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and yards per game (97.2) last season. The Raiders have a new QB under center this season. If the passing attack is not where it needs to be, Jacobs could see a lot of touches in Week 1. Since he returned, Jacobs said that he’s noticed the locker room is more positive. Specifically WR Davante Adams.


On Sunday, the Raiders will open the 2023 season on the road vs. the Broncos. Kick-off is at 4:25 pm EST. When Josh Jacobs has played vs. the Broncos, the team is a perfect 7-0. They’ll look to keep that winning streak alive.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Raiders’ Josh Jacobs said he feels ‘fresher’ and hopes to get a lot of carries Week 1 vs. Denver

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  37min
Commanders vs Cardinals Picks
NFL
Commanders vs Cardinals Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Arizona’s Woes Continue Into 2023/24
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h

One of the lesser games of NFL Week 1 sees last season’s worst record holders make the trip to a city crossing its fingers that a clean slate can translate…

Tyron and Tyler Smith
NFL
Cowboys Injury Report: Tyron Smith (ankle) and Tyler Smith (hamstring) are both not 100 percent for Week 1 vs. the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Almost every season, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. To begin 2023, they have two starters who are dealing with injuries. Dallas has…

Kadarius Toney chiefs pic
NFL
Despite playing horribly last night, Patrick Mahomes still has ‘trust’ in Kadarius Toney
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
CBS Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks
NFL
CBS Experts Unanimous in Their Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  17h
rsz yz2gqztgrpgt9b64tsvt
NFL
Chiefs Depth Chart: Who Are The Top Targets With Travis Kelce Out?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
rsz iqnhsemhavzwus6rqr2j
NFL
Ravens Injury Report: Odell Beckham Limited In Practice, Listed As Questionable
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
Arrow to top