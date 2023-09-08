This offseason, Josh Jacobs was one of a few big-name RBs looking for a long-term deal. The 2022 first-team All-Pro led the NFL in rushing yards last season. However, that wasn’t enough for Las Vegas to offer him more than a franchise tag for 2023.

That caused the 25-year-old to sit out the entire offseason. Luckily, the two sides were able to agree on a one-year, $11.7 million contract for the 2023 season. As a result of taking fewer hits this summer, Jacobs said he feels “fresher” than most players in the locker room. The real question is if he’ll be able to carry the same workload he did in 2022 into Week 1 in 2023.

Josh Jacobs says he’s in a good position to start the 2023 season with Las Vegas

“I feel FRESH, hopefully I get a lot.” Josh Jacobs on what his limit is for the number of runs he can do on Sunday against the Broncos. 🎥 @Sean_Zittel, @VegasSportsTD #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/wICHUyY8IM — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) September 7, 2023



Speaking to reporters, Josh Jacobs said that he came in at the same weight he was last season. The Pro Bowler also said he added muscle and looks bigger. Those are all positive signs for the Raiders this season. Despite missing so much time this offseason, Jacobs feels that he’s ready to be a real contributor from the jump for the Raiders to begin the year.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and yards per game (97.2) last season. The Raiders have a new QB under center this season. If the passing attack is not where it needs to be, Jacobs could see a lot of touches in Week 1. Since he returned, Jacobs said that he’s noticed the locker room is more positive. Specifically WR Davante Adams.



On Sunday, the Raiders will open the 2023 season on the road vs. the Broncos. Kick-off is at 4:25 pm EST. When Josh Jacobs has played vs. the Broncos, the team is a perfect 7-0. They’ll look to keep that winning streak alive.