Raiders’ Davante Adams returned to practice today after an injury scare last week

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were 6-11 and finished third in the AFC West. While the Raiders have a new QB this season in Jimmy Garoppolo, they still have one of the NFL’s best WRs. Davante Adams earned his third straight first-team All-Pro selection. 

At practice last week, Adams was hit in the leg during a joint practice with the 49ers. The 30-year-old had not been practicing as the team was playing it cautiously. Luckily, Adams returned today for the Raiders in a joint practice with the LA Rams. Adams is an established pro who doesn’t need much preseason action. However, he does need to get as many reps before the season starts with Jimmy Gaoppolo.

After an injury scare vs the 49ers last week, Davante Adams returned to practice today


Last Friday, Davante Adams went down in practice after two 49ers defenders accidentally hit his leg. Head coach Josh McDaniels called it a bang-bang play and said the hit was clean from both sides. Additionally, he didn’t think the injury was anything too serious to keep Adams out for a long time.

He didn’t even miss a full week of practice. McDaniels couldn’t comment on whether Adams was 100 percent, but said he would be “ready to roll.” In his first season with the Raiders last year, Adams had 1,516 receiving yards and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. This was his sixth pro season where he had double-digit touchdowns. It’s the second time in the last three seasons that he’s led the NFL in receiving touchdowns.


While Josh Jacobs is still away from the team, Adams’ health has to be one of the top priorities for the Raiders. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) last season. That made passing the ball easier for Las Vegas’ offense. Davante Adams has spoken up for his teammate this offseason, but he still remains without a long-term deal. For the Raiders to have a winning season, they will need Adams and Jacobs for the entire season like last year. Both played in all 17 regular-season games.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
