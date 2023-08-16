Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were 6-11 and finished third in the AFC West. While the Raiders have a new QB this season in Jimmy Garoppolo, they still have one of the NFL’s best WRs. Davante Adams earned his third straight first-team All-Pro selection.

At practice last week, Adams was hit in the leg during a joint practice with the 49ers. The 30-year-old had not been practicing as the team was playing it cautiously. Luckily, Adams returned today for the Raiders in a joint practice with the LA Rams. Adams is an established pro who doesn’t need much preseason action. However, he does need to get as many reps before the season starts with Jimmy Gaoppolo.

After an injury scare vs the 49ers last week, Davante Adams returned to practice today

#Raiders WR Davante Adams continues to progress coming off a minor lower leg injury and is trending in the right direction, per sources. Should be on the practice field soon, depending how Las Vegas wants to manage him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2023



Last Friday, Davante Adams went down in practice after two 49ers defenders accidentally hit his leg. Head coach Josh McDaniels called it a bang-bang play and said the hit was clean from both sides. Additionally, he didn’t think the injury was anything too serious to keep Adams out for a long time.

He didn’t even miss a full week of practice. McDaniels couldn’t comment on whether Adams was 100 percent, but said he would be “ready to roll.” In his first season with the Raiders last year, Adams had 1,516 receiving yards and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. This was his sixth pro season where he had double-digit touchdowns. It’s the second time in the last three seasons that he’s led the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

Good news: #Raiders Davante Adams will practice today. He suffered a leg injury last Friday during joint practice with the #49ers but he’ll return to practice. More here:https://t.co/H6r1qCSdCphttps://t.co/HVTxcnaHkj pic.twitter.com/zhbxeiCX7N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2023



While Josh Jacobs is still away from the team, Adams’ health has to be one of the top priorities for the Raiders. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) last season. That made passing the ball easier for Las Vegas’ offense. Davante Adams has spoken up for his teammate this offseason, but he still remains without a long-term deal. For the Raiders to have a winning season, they will need Adams and Jacobs for the entire season like last year. Both played in all 17 regular-season games.