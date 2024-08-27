Soccer

Top 5 Players With The Most Premier League Titles: Manchester City Legend Kevin De Bruyne Is In 4th Place

Sushan Chakraborty
Winning the Premier League title is one of the most rewarding achievements in soccer. It takes immense dedication, mental fortitude, and bravado to go toe-to-toe with the best players in the business and come out on top. Only a handful of players have won multiple Premier League titles in their career and even fewer have done so while playing a key role.

In today’s list, we will take a look at five serial winners who have dominated the league like no other, consistently taking their teams to victories. Continue reading to meet the top five players with the highest number of Premier League titles to their name.

#5 Roy Keane (Manchester United): 6 Premier League Titles

Manchester United Legend Roy Keane
Roy Keane Was An Exemplary Leader

Kicking off the list is a true-blue Manchester United icon, Roy Keane. The former Man Utd captain spent 12-and-a-half years at the club between 1993 and 2006, winning six Premier League titles. Before joining Celtic, Keane played 479 games for the Red Devils, scoring 51 times and providing 39 assists.

Keane, who ruled the defensive midfield position, commanded the dressing room like no other. Not only did he have a special connection with every single teammate, but he also made sure to walk the talk, earning everyone’s respect as a result.

The Irishman won the 1998-99 UEFA Champions League, four FA Cups, three FA Community Shields, and one Intercontinental Cup with Man Utd alongside the six top-flight titles.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): 6 Premier League Titles

Kevin De Bruyne Is A Man City Legend
Kevin De Bruyne Is Premier League’s Highest-Paid Player

Arguably Manchester City’s greatest-ever player, Kevin De Bruyne has celebrated six Premier League title wins since joining from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2015. De Bruyne, who is adept at playing inch-perfect through balls as well as shooting from range, has played 385 matches for City in all competitions, scoring 103 times and providing 171 assists. The six-time English champion has won the Premier League Playmaker Award thrice and the Player of the Season award twice.

De Bruyne’s heroics have also helped Manchester City to a UEFA Champions League trophy, one FIFA Club World Cup, two FA Cups, five League Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, and three FA Community Shields. He was one of City’s standout performers as they won the Treble in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Denis Irwin (Manchester United): 7 Premier League Titles

Denis Irwin Won 7 Premier League Titles With Manchester United
Denis Irwin Was An Underrated Member Of Man Utd

One of the most underrated members of Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering Manchester United team, left-back Denis Irwin won a whopping seven Premier League titles between 1992 and 2002. A brilliant game-reader, smart interceptor, and accurate passer, Irwin played 521 games for the Old Trafford club, scoring 33 goals and providing 24 assists.

Irwin, who left for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2002, won a total of 19 trophies for Manchester United. Seven Premier League titles aside, he won a UEFA Champions League, three FA Cups, and one League Cup, amongst other honors.

#2 Paul Scholes (Manchester United): 11 Premier League Titles

Paul Scholes Is One Of The Best English Midfielders
Paul Scholes Celebrating With The Premier League Trophy

Arguably the best central midfielder England has ever seen, Paul Scholes enjoyed a stellar career with Manchester United. Between two spells — took a six-month career break between July 2011 and January 2012 — Scholes won a smashing 11 Premier League titles, going down as the second most decorated British player.

The Manchester United academy graduate played 716 matches for United in all competitions before retiring in July 2013. He scored 155 times and provided 81 assists, helping United to 11 titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and four FA Cups.

#1 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United): 13 Premier League Titles

Ryan Giggs Is A Manchester United Icon
Ryan Giggs Won A Whopping 13 League Titles With Manchester United

The man with the most titles in Premier League history, Ryan Giggs participated in a whopping 13 title celebrations during his time at Manchester United. The Welshman, who also served as a player-manager and assistant manager to Louis van Gaal, played a club record 963 matches in all competitions, scoring 168 times and providing 254 assists.

Coming through United’s academy, Giggs spent 23 years at the club, winning every single trophy on offer. Apart from the 13 Premier League titles, Giggs won two UEFA Champions Leagues, four FA Cups, and four League Cups. He was one of the lead contributors as Man Utd won the Treble in the 1998-99 season.

