Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew stats-based approach to betting finds plenty of winners, often at big prices, and he shares his thoughts for Monday’s racing below.

Andrew was in typically good form last week and starts the new week with four selections at Fontwell and Wolverhampton. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

FONTWELL 4.10

BRANDISOVA (system – Lucy Wadham runners in February)

The front three in the early betting for this 3m2f mares’ handicap chase all look vulnerable – 9-4 joint-favourites Lilith (0-9) and Poniente (0-11) are both maidens while 4-1 shot The Toojumpa is a modest jumper. Lucy Wadham tends to do well at this time of year, winning with 51 of here 313 runners in February this century (16.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £45.18 to a £1 level stake at SP. BRANDISOVA, runner-up at Warwick on New Year’s Eve when we last saw her, looks an interesting recruit to fences.

FONTWELL 4.40

COOLVALLA (system – Chris Gordon hurdlers, first-time cheekpieces)

Chris Gordon has an eight from 43 record with his hurdlers in first-time cheekpieces for a profit of £46.25 to a £1 level stake at SP and COOLVALLA could go well at a big price here. The six-year-old has been beaten a long way in three hurdle outings this term but all came in maiden company and the switch to handicapping on better ground could be just the ticket.

WOLVERHAMPTON 7.30

EL JAD (system – Antony Brittain, first-time visored runners)

Since the autumn of 2010, trainer Antony Brittain has a four from 20 record when fitting one of his runners with a visor for the first time Backing them all would have returned a profit of £35.50 to a £1 level stake at SP, suggesting that EL JAD might be worth an interest now that he swaps cheekpieces for a visor. He finished a respectable third over 1m3f at Southwell last time on his first start beyond 1m and tonight’s in-between trip should suit.

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.30

THE SEDBERGHIAN (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

Cutting out the early running from a poor low draw in stall 2 was no help to THE SEDBERGHIAN at Southwell last time and she failed to finish last of 11. The first four home all came from midfield or further back and it’s safe to draw a line through that run. She finished second at 16-1 from a poor draw here at Wolverhampton the time before, a track where her sire’s progeny run exceptionally well. She’s clearly no star but this race looks very winnable and she’s worth chancing.

