Bitter foes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona will battle it out for a place in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Continue reading to learn all you need to for the upcoming first leg.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: PSG vs Barcelona – Date, Time & Where To Watch In US

Ligue 1 holders PSG will welcome Barcelona to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM CEST / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PT on Wednesday, April 10.

Fans in the United States have multiple viewing options. They can catch the game live on CBS, fuboTV, and TUDN USA. Paramount+, meanwhile, is the official streaming partner. Those who do not have access to any of the aforementioned services can watch on Univision NOW, TUDN.com, ViX, and TUDN App.

PSG vs. Barcelona: Preview

Form

Despite losing Lionel Messi and Neymar — two of the finest players of the 21st century — PSG have maintained their dominance in Ligue 1. With 63 points on the board after 28 rounds of fixtures, PSG sit at the top of the French top-flight rankings, 10 points clear of second-placed Brest. Luis Enrique’s side have not tasted defeat in their last 27 games in all competitions, with their previous setback coming against AC Milan back on November 7.

PSG, however, have not been at their ruthless best lately. They have dropped points in three of their last five Ligue 1 fixtures, with them playing out a 1-1 draw with Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes in their last league game.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have failed to maintain their stranglehold on La Liga. They have been the second-best team in the Spanish top flight and are trailing league leaders Real Madrid by eight points. They are, however, coming into Wednesday’s game in top shape, having won their last four games in all competitions. They picked up a comfortable 1-0 win over Las Palmas in their last outing.

Team News

PSG will be without Achraf Hakimi (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (back), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), and Sergio Rico (head trauma) for the game against Barca.

For the Blaugrana, Gavi (ACL) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) are out of the clash in Paris, while Pedri (thigh), Frenkie de Jong (ankle), and Andreas Christensen (Achilles) are minor doubts. Xavi will be more concerned with the fact that as many as seven players are only a yellow card away from missing the return leg.

Head-To-Head

PSG and Barcelona have faced each other 12 times in the UEFA Champions League so far, and there is nothing to separate the two. Both teams have won four games apiece while the remaining games have ended all square.

PSG vs. Barcelona: Prediction

Sparks tend to fly every time these two teams meet in the UEFA Champions League, and we expect nothing less this time around. Both teams have plenty of matchwinners at their disposal, but home side PSG are the favorites to secure maximum points in the first leg. Kylian Mbappe has developed a taste for shining in such tricky fixtures and we are backing him to come through once more this Wednesday.

We predict a 2-1 victory for PSG in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.