Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Reds Could Fight Manchester United for Premier League Defender

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool is keeping a close eye on long-time Manchester United target Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Red Devils are eager to sign a left-back for new manager Ruben Amorim, whereas the Merseysiders are still contemplating whether or not they want to go for him.

Manchester United Wants to Sign A Left-Back As Soon As Possible

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their next manager, appointing him as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor. Amorim enjoyed a lot of success at Primeira Liga side Sporting CP, guiding them to two Portuguese top-flight titles.

During his stint, he almost exclusively used a 3-4-1-2 formation — a system that relies heavily on full-backs for both attack and defense. On Thursday (November 21), Romano claimed Amorim was not happy with his options at left-back and the club had already prepared a shortlist to solve the issue.

Man United want to sign new left-back for Amorim’s system in 2025, it’s already planned,” Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The club is already assessing options with more than 3 candidates on the list.”

Bournemouth man Kerkez is one of the players on Manchester United’s shortlist, but they are not the only Premier League heavyweight tracking him.

Liverpool Could Challenge Manchester United for Milos Kerkez

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed the old foes are both great admirers of the 21-year-old left-back.

He said (via CaughtOffside):

Man United are working on a new left-back, for sure United will do something there. And what I can say is one player they have been monitoring even before Ruben Amorim is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth.

Liverpool are doing the same. Liverpool director Richard Hughes knows the player well and the excellent skills and excellent qualities of the player, so they are monitoring Kerkez. For Liverpool, for sure he is a player they appreciate. For sure they like him, but before saying they are going for him, we have to wait.”

Kerkez has been at Bournemouth since joining from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023. The Hungary international has played 44 games for the club in all competitions so far, providing three assists.

