Soccer

“It will be a very spontaneous decision” – Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Discusses Retirement, Says Al-Nassr Will Likely Be His Last Club

Sushan Chakraborty
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he is likely to retire at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, stating he is enjoying life in Saudi Arabia. The 39-year-old also discussed international retirement, revealing it will be a spontaneous call that will surprise many.

Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Retire In Saudi Arabia

Easily one of the best soccer players of the 21st century, Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career. He has lost his explosive pace and ability to single-handedly inspire matches, but his finishing ability continues to defy logic. Ronaldo, who has been playing top-level soccer since 2002, scored 50 goals for Al-Nassr across the 2023-24 season. No player in the world scored as many.

Unfortunately, Father Time does not wait for anyone, not even for the great Ronaldo. The Real Madrid icon understands his time is limited and he wants to retire where he feels good. Speaking to Portuguese channel NOW, Ronaldo said:

I don’t know if I’ll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al Nassr. It’s the team where I’m happy, where I’m good, where I feel good, both in the country and in the league. That’s why, most likely I can finish my career at Al-Nassr. I’m very happy to play in the Arab league and I want to continue.”

He also discussed his international retirement but remained coy about the timeline.

CR7 added:

When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone; it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part.

What I want now is to be able to help the national team.”

Ronaldo Does Not Want To Be A Coach

Since his touchline heroics in the European Championship 2016 (EURO 2016) final against France, fans have been wishing for him to step into management after calling time on his playing career. The man himself, however, has a different career path in mind.

He added:

At the moment, I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that. 

I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds.

Ronaldo has played a record 212 games for Portugal, netting an all-time-high 130 goals. He should be back in action when Portugal begins its Nations League campaign with a clash against Croatia on September 5.

