Phoenix Suns Big Man DeAndre Ayton To Return From 3-Game Absence

Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton will return to the lineup tonight after missing the past three games due to illness.

“I was just dealing with headaches. Had problems breathing every time I wanted to turn my intensity up.” Deandre Ayton describing his symptoms from an illness that sidelined three games. Returns tonight vs. #Mavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VF1ycXdIRx — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 26, 2023

Ayton is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has had a slew of injuries this season, most notably two different ankle sprains.

Veteran big man Bismack Biyombo has been starting in his stead and will be moved to the bench. The Suns are slowly getting healthier with Chris Paul returning from a hip injury and Cam Johnson returning from a knee injury. Star guard Devin Booker is still out indefinitely with a groin injury.

The Suns come into the night with a 25-24 record in 49 games, which has them tied with the Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Despite Ayton missing time, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and starting to turn their season around after going through a slump. Over the last ten games, the Suns are 5-5. They have an outstanding 18-7 record in the 25 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for the Mavs, they are also 25-24 in 49 games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak. In addition, they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games and have an abysmal road record of 8-15 in the 23 games they have outside of Dallas, Texas.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Mavs won the series in a Game 7 on the road.

The Phoenix Suns are -300 to make the playoffs according to Arizona sports-books. Them slowly getting healthier will be pivotal to their success in the long run.