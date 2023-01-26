NBA

Phoenix Suns Big Man DeAndre Ayton To Return From 3-Game Absence

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ayton
Ayton
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton will return to the lineup tonight after missing the past three games due to illness.

 

Ayton is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has had a slew of injuries this season, most notably two different ankle sprains.

Veteran big man Bismack Biyombo has been starting in his stead and will be moved to the bench.  The Suns are slowly getting healthier with Chris Paul returning from a hip injury and Cam Johnson returning from a knee injury. Star guard Devin Booker is still out indefinitely with a groin injury.

The Suns come into the night with a 25-24 record in 49 games, which has them tied with the Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

https://cdn.nba.com/manage/2022/07/deandre-ayton-reaction.jpg

Despite Ayton missing time, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and starting to turn their season around after going through a slump. Over the last ten games, the Suns are 5-5. They have an outstanding 18-7 record in the 25 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for the Mavs, they are also 25-24 in 49 games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak. In addition, they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games and have an abysmal road record of 8-15 in the 23 games they have outside of Dallas, Texas.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Mavs won the series in a Game 7 on the road.

The Phoenix Suns are -300 to make the playoffs according to Arizona sports-books. Them slowly getting healthier will be pivotal to their success in the long run.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Davis
NBA

LATEST Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis To Return Tonight After Lengthy Abscence

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 25 2023
Portis
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 25 2023

Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis will be sidelined with a sprained right MCL and will be out indefinitely.   Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is expected to miss a…

Pelicans Ingram Return
NBA
Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Expected To Return Tonight vs Wolves
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 25 2023

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is expected to return to the court tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.  Ingram has been out of action after injuring his big toe two…

LeBron Record Breaker
NBA
LeBron James Is Ageing Like A Fine Wine As He Breaks Record
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 25 2023
Durant
NBA
Kevin Durant to be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks Due To Knee Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 24 2023
Shannon Sharpe
NBA
Fox’s Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Grizzlies-Lakers Incident
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 25 2023
Pharrell NBA
NBA
Celebs Come Out For NBA Paris Spectacle As Bulls Beat Pistons
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 20 2023
Arrow to top