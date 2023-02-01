Phil Mickelson Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Ahead Of New LIV Golf Season

Phil Mickelson returns to competitive golf action this week as he bids to get his 2023 season off to a flying start. The 52-year-old looks to be in the shape of his life ahead of the new golf season, with rejuvenated ambitions and motivation to succeed on the golf course this year after a poor 2022.

Mickelson Believes Weight Loss Will Help His Golf Game

The new LIV Golf season is almost upon us with the first event of the year taking place at Mayakoba at the end of the month.

However, prior to the beginning of the second season of LIV, some of the best players in the world will compete in the Saudi International this weekend at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. One of those golfers is Phil Mickelson.

The six-time major champion had a really poor season last year on both the PGA Tour and then LIV Golf when he converted over. Mickelson is determined to get his golf game back to where is was the year prior when he won the PGA Championship. One area he has worked on during the off-season to aid his golf performance is losing weight.

Legitimately gasped upon seeing this picture of Phil Mickelson from Saudi. Looks like an entirely different person! Said he’s down to his college weight. (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/KKbNJMjCql — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 31, 2023

The 52-year-old revealed that he has slimmed down to what he was back in his college days as he was turning professional:

“I have a whole different energy, whole different excitement. I’ve been rejuvenated. Best shape I’ve been in in a long time. I’m back to my college weight. It allows me to recover faster after I play.

“We don’t need to go to numbers, but I’m back to where I was when I turned pro. That’s the first time that’s happened.”

Mickelson was one of the first players to change their allegiance from the PGA Tour over to LIV Golf in June. However, the off the course antics between the two tours and comments the California man had made took away from his golf game. After a poor season last year by his own admission, Mickelson is confident of finding his best form again this year.

Mickelson Confident Of Successful 2023

The 45-time PGA Tour winner believes he will have a stellar year this year on the golf course. Mickelson insists this won’t only be down to his weight loss, but that he is feeling rejuvenated and being more efficient with his practice. The American golfing superstar said:

“I’m changing some of the ways I practice to be more efficient. Rather than quantity, it’s much more quality driven. I’m seeing a difference when I go out and play in the way I am kind of pulling the shots off on the golf course. I’m very optimistic about playing at a level that I expect to play at.”

Of course, Mickelson won his sixth major championship back in 2021. He insists that his golf game isn’t far off what it was at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, when he won the PGA Championship for the second time:

“The best that it’s been was at Kiawah in ’21, as far as hitting draws, hitting fades and control of the ball, and I’m getting close to that level of shot making day in and day out.

“I think I’m going to be able to play at a higher level consistently with some of the changes I’ve made, allowing myself to recover better, changing things that I eat, changing my recovery time, changing my practice pattern. I’ve had to make a lot of adjustments as I’ve gotten older to get back to that level. I’m embarrassed with how I played last year. I’m going to put that behind me and have a really good year.”

Mickelson clearly still harbours ambitions of winning more majors. Given his newly trim figure and rejuvenated self belief heading into the new season, that isn’t completely out of the question. Phil Mickelson firing on all cylinders is great for the game of golf, that’s for sure.

Other Content You May Like