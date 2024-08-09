One of the most decorated center-backs of the 21st century, Kepler Laveran de Lima Ferreira, lovingly known as “Pepe”, has announced his retirement from professional soccer. The 41-year-old posted a 33-minute-long YouTube video on Thursday, thanking his family, fans, and everyone he worked with for standing by him through thick and thin over the last 22 years.

“I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I can’t help but thank all the presidents who bet on me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I’ve been to, they are the soul and essence. And of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football,” said Pepe (via 90min).

“To Jorge Mendes, to Gestifute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer. To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence. My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience. I would like to thank everyone, give them a big thank you and a big hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much.”

Pepe started his career at Maritimo before joining FC Porto in July 2004. Over the following three years, he developed into one of the best defenders in the country and sealed a mega move to Real Madrid. Between 2007 and 2017, he won it all with Los Blancos, forming a formidable center-back pairing with Sergio Ramos. He initially left Madrid for Besiktas, but he could not settle in, which led to his return to boyhood club FC Porto. For Portugal, Pepe played in 141 games, scoring eight times. He holds the record for being the oldest player and goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Throughout his illustrious career, Pepe played with some of the best players in the business. In today’s list, we will explore the top five who played most frequently with the legendary center-back. Let’s begin!

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 222 Matches

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, two years after Pepe sealed his move from Porto. The pair quickly struck up a friendship, which only strengthened over the following nine years. The center-forward and center-forward played 222 matches together for the 15-time European champions. They combined for three goals — all of which Pepe set up for Benzema.

Benzema and Pepe won it all between 2009 and 2017. They celebrated two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Supercups, two Copas del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.

#4 Marcelo (Real Madrid): 224 Matches

The bond between a center-back and a full-back is crucial. Even a hint of miscommunication can be disastrous, as it presents the opposing team with an opening to run at the goalkeeper. Luckily, Real Madrid did not have to worry about that for a decade. Left-back Marcelo and center-back Pepe had a telepathic understanding and rarely allowed the opposition to slip between them.

Marcelo and Pepe both joined in 2007 and spent 10 years together at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, playing 224 matches. The defensive duo won a total of 15 trophies, including three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.

#3 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid & FC Porto): 237 Matches

Iker Casillas was already a Real Madrid icon when Pepe joined from FC Porto in the summer of 2007. The Portuguese defender stayed close to ‘San Iker’, slowly and steadily learning the ways of Real Madrid. Before Casillas bid Los Blancos a tearful goodbye in July 2015, the pair had played 222 matches together, winning two La Liga titles, one UEFA Champions League, and two Copas del Rey, among other honors.

Casillas joined Porto following his departure from Real Madrid. In the second half of the 2018-19 season, Pepe joined Casillas in Portugal. Unfortunately, fans could not get much of the duo. They only got to play 15 matches together before Casillas hung up his gloves.

#2 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid): 252 Matches

Sergio Ramos was Pepe’s partner in crime during their decade-long rule at Real Madrid. The formidable center-backs played 252 games together, combining for three goals. Together, the duo won three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies for Los Merengues, among other honors.

Ramos, who is currently without a club, took to Instagram to tip his hat to his former partner.

The Real Madrid legend wrote:

“A great, a warrior with whom I could share many matches, victories and titles. It was a real pleasure to play alongside you, brother. Very few like you. 🤜🤛

Enjoy this new phase of your life. Wish you the best my friend.”

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal & Real Madrid): 348 Matches

Pepe played 348 matches with one of his closest friends Cristiano Ronaldo across Real Madrid and Portugal. The Portuguese duo played 241 matches together for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2017, combining for eight goals. They celebrated two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies together. For the national team, they fought together in 107 games, linking up for a solitary goal. They won the UEFA EURO 2016 and UEFA Nations League 2019 for Os Navegadores.

Não existem palavras suficientes para expressar o quanto significas para mim, amigo. Ganhámos tudo o que havia para ganhar em campo, mas a maior conquista é a amizade e o respeito que tenho por ti. És único, meu irmão. Obrigado por tanto. pic.twitter.com/2kNS889peS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 8, 2024

Ronaldo penned a heartfelt farewell message for his friend Pepe on Thursday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo wrote:

“There are not enough words to express how much you mean to me, friend.

“We won everything there was to win on the field, but the greatest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique, my brother. Thank you for so much.“