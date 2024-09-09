Cristiano Ronaldo made history last week as he scored his 900th career goal in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in UEFA Nations League A. The 39-year-old fox in the box struck once more on Sunday night, September 8, this time scoring off the bench to propel Os Navegaoders to an important 2-1 victory over Scotland. With two wins in as many games, Portugal sits at the top of League A Group 1, three points clear of second-placed Croatia.

Portugal Dominate Scotland But Fail To Punish

Roberto Martinez shuffled the attack for the second Nations League A clash, resting Ronaldo and putting Diogo Jota in his place. The trident of Pedro Neto, Jota, and Rafael Leao looked hooked in, but it was Scotland that spilled first blood. In the seventh minute, Billy Gilmour swung a free kick into the area, finding John McGinn. The left-winger played the ball to Andy Robertson on the left, who pushed it back for Kenny McLean. After taking a couple of touches, McLean swung the ball into the box, allowing Scott McTominay to head it beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. It was a bolt from the blue by Scotland, but Portugal was not rattled.

In the 19th minute, Leao cut in from the left and left fly, sending the ball screaming toward the bottom-left corner. Angus Gunn, however, was equal to it and sent it behind for a corner. Four minutes later, Leoa breezed past Anthony Ralston and pulled the ball back for Jota. The Liverpool man could not test the goalkeeper. In the 28th minute, Leao set up Bernardo Silva with an excellent goalscoring opportunity, but the Manchester City man failed to keep his header on target.

The goal finally arrived in the 54th minute, and unsurprisingly, Leoa had a role to play. From the left flank, Leao pulled the ball to the edge of the box for Bruno Fernandes, who dispatched a first-time shot. Gunn got to the ball but could only palm it into the net.

Inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It With 901st Goal

Roberto Martinez brought the all-time leading scorer in men’s soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo, for Pedro Neto at halftime. In the 77th minute, Ronaldo almost turned provider as he played a delightful backheel onto the path of Joao Felix. The Chelsea man, however, could not send the ball beyond the onrushing Gunn. In the 82nd minute, Fernandes floated the ball into the box, and Ronaldo, unsurprisingly, connected with his head. His placement was superb as it was far away from Gunn’s reach, but unfortunately, the far post denied him his 901st goal.

Ronaldo, however, was not going to be denied. He went again in the 88th minute, and this time, Gunn had no answer. Nuno Mendes sent a delightful cross from the left, which Ronaldo poked in from close range. The finish was not anything to write home about, but the way he reacted to the chance and reached the ball to score his 901st career goal was a thing of beauty.