Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his role as interim manager after the arrival of new permanent head coach Ruben Amorim. Man Utd forward Alejandro Garnacho has bid the Dutchman an emotional farewell, saying he will never forget his teachings.

Ruud van Nistelrooy Has Left Manchester United After Overseeing Near-Spotless Run

Manchester United appointed Nistelrooy as the club’s caretaker manager after sacking Erik ten Hag at the end of October. Nistelrooy, who initially joined Man Utd as Ten Hag’s assistant, got off to a blistering start, taking the Red Devils to a memorable 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the EFL Cup. On his Premier League debut, Nistelrooy went up against Enzo Maresca and his in-form Chelsea. United produced a respectable performance and held the Blues to a 1-1 draw.

In his third game, Nistelrooy took Manchester United to a 2-0 victory over PAOK, ending their three-game winless run in the UEFA Europa League. On Sunday, November 10, Nistelrooy took charge of the Mancunians for one final game, as they locked horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford. It was a perfect performance from United, as they claimed a convincing 3-0 victory over the Foxes.

On November 11, Amorim officially took charge of United. Shortly after, the club confirmed that Nistelrooy had left.

The official statement read:

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.”

Alejandro Garnacho Hails Ruud van Nistelrooy

Many Manchester United players have paid their respects to Nistelrooy after the end of his interim spell, with Garnacho penning one of the most heartfelt messages.

Posting an image of himself with the former interim manager, the Argentine wrote:

“It was a short time but it was special. I learned a lot from you and I will keep it to myself for the rest of my career. But what I will remember the most is how you are as a person. We will meet again legend.”

Garnacho enjoyed his time under Nistelrooy, scoring two goals and providing an assist in four games. He had scored just once in the eight games leading up to Nistelrooy’s appointment.