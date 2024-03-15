Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to claim a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash. The former England international suspects Erik ten Hag’s side will defend in numbers against Jurgen Klopp’s side, making for a tough watch for the Old Trafford faithful.

Paul Merson Asks Manchester United Fans To Be Patient In Liverpool Clash

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford for a mouth-watering FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon (March 17).

The Red Devils beat Everton 2-0 in their last outing, in the Premier League, on March 9. The Anfield outfit, on the other hand, thumped Sparta Praha 6-1 in the UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 second leg on Thursday (March 13).

Previewing the clash between the bitterest foes, two-time English champion Merson backed the visitors to reign supreme at Old Trafford.

He wrote:

“If Jurgen Klopp fields a full-strength XI, there’s absolutely only one winner here. If you’re a Manchester United fan this weekend, you have to be patient. There’s every chance Erik ten Hag puts ten men behind the ball at home against Liverpool – which kind of shows how badly the Red Devils have fallen in recent years. It’s not going to be a nice watch for them.”

Merson then singled out Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, and Jarell Quansah for praise, lauding Klopp for bringing the right players to the club.

He added:

“Wataru Endo is a player I’ve been really impressed by, what a signing he’s been! Very rarely does Klopp get it wrong with transfers. I can’t recall looking at one of their signings over the years and saying ‘damn, he was a major waste of money’.

“The likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have also been absolutely different class. Liverpool have good professionals at the club, making it a great environment for these young players to come into the team and flourish.”

Merson’s Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool

What Happened The Last Time The Two Teams Met?

Manchester United and Liverpool have met once this season, in the Premier League on December 17, 2023. In the meeting at Anfield, the visitors surprisingly held their own, keeping the hosts from scoring and playing out a goalless draw.

Over the years, Manchester United and Liverpool have met 18 times in the FA Cup. United have won 10, Liverpool four, and the remaining games ended all-square. Overall, the two teams have squared off 212 times, with United winning 82, Pool 71, and 59 games ending in a draw.