“If they get anything less, then you start to worry” – Paul Merson Claims The Next Two Games Are Make Or Break For Arsenal

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Two-time English champion Paul Merson has claimed the next two matches will decide Arsenal’s Premier League fate this season. The Englishman reckons the Gunners must secure at least four points from the clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Arsenal Depleted Ahead Of North London Derby

One of the most highly anticipated games on the English soccer calendar, the North London Derby, will be contested at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, September 15. Premier League aspirants Arsenal will look to secure bragging rights and maximum points when they meet their local rivals. However, the task is looking rather challenging this time around.

The Gunners will be without two of their best players, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, for the game against Tottenham. While Rice is serving a suspension after getting a second yellow card in the 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, Odegaard is nursing an ankle injury. New signing Mikel Merino, who could have filled in for Rice, is also out after fracturing his shoulder during a training session.

Paul Merson Explains Importance Of Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

Arsenal legend Merson has advised his old club to tackle the next two matches with utmost seriousness, as their Premier League fate hinges on the results. In his Sky Sports column, Merson wrote:

Arsenal’s Premier League season all comes down to the next two games against Tottenham and Man City. They need four points. It’s as simple as that.

If they get anything less, then you start to worry because you’re playing catch-up against a machine in Man City.”

He added:

If they draw against Spurs and lose at Man City a week later, they’re probably going to be seven points behind and I think that would be it. I know there are 30-odd games left but I just can’t see how they make up the seven points.

I was very bullish last year saying Arsenal would definitely win the North London Derby but I’m not so sure this season – and it’s a game they can’t afford to lose in the title race.”

Picking up seven points from three games, the North Londoners are sitting in fourth place in the Premier League rankings. Defending champions Manchester City, meanwhile, has secured nine points from three matches.

