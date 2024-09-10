Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looks destined to miss this season’s first North London Derby against bitter foes Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The attacking midfielder hurt his ankle in the UEFA Nations League clash against Austria on Monday (September 9), and had to be carried off the pitch.

Martin Odegaard Suffered Ankle Injury In UEFA Nations League

Norway manager Stale Solbakken fielded his strongest XI for the UEFA Nations League Group 2 clash against Austria, starting the likes of Odegaard, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sorloth. Felix Horn Myhre fired Norway 1-0 up in the ninth minute, but Marcel Sabitzer restored parity in the 37th minute. Manchester City goal machine Haaland ultimately sealed the win for Norway, applying a fine finish in the 80th minute.

Norway got the result they were looking for, but the taste of victory was spoiled by Odegaard’s injury. Christoph Baumgartner fouled Odegaard in the 64th minute, leaving him in agony and on the floor. The former Real Madrid man could not continue and was ultimately carried off in the 67th minute.

Norway coach Solbakken called it a serious injury, suggesting a long-time layoff. Speaking to TV2, he said (via Sky Sports):

“It looked bad in the dressing room too.”

Team doctor Ola Sand, meanwhile, called it a small injury.

“He got a small ankle sprain. We will see throughout the evening and [Tuesday] what happens next and what we will do about it,” Sand added.

Arsenal Will Have To Make Do Without Odegaard In North London Derby

Even if Odegaard’s ankle has a minor issue, Arsenal is unlikely to field the playmaker in the North London Derby on Sunday, September 15. They cannot afford to aggravate his issue and lose him for a prolonged period.

Without Odegaard pulling the strings, the Gunners will undoubtedly lack fluidity in the final third. However, they can certainly cope with Leandro Trossard playing through the middle. If Trossard switches to a more central role, new signing Raheem Sterling could come in and take over the left flank.

Mikel Arteta will have to work out a solid plan for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gunners, who have already dropped two points in the Premier League, cannot afford to slip up for the second time so early in the season.