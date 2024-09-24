Soccer

“It’s what you need to win league trophies” – Paul Merson Reveals Key Factor That Will Help Arsenal Battle Man City for the Premier League Title

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Two-time English champion Paul Merson has said Arsenal has an abundance of “togetherness” — a factor essential to winning the Premier League title. He also predicted a three-way title fight this season, backing Liverpool to keep Arsenal and Manchester City on their toes.

Manchester City and Arsenal Play Out an Enthralling Game

Premier League challengers Arsenal traveled to champions Manchester City‘s backyard, the Etihad Stadium, for their Matchday 5 meeting on Sunday, September 22. Erling Haaland fired the hosts into the lead in the ninth minute, giving them complete control.

Despite going behind so early in the game, Arsenal did not lose their cool and scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute, with Riccardo Calafiori securing it with an outside-the-box effort. Early into the first-half injury time, Gabriel Magalhaes scored Arsenal’s go-ahead goal, but a second yellow card for Leandro Trossard left the visitors in a difficult situation going into the second half.

The Gunners defended diligently throughout the second 45 and would have secured maximum points had John Stones not popped up with the equalizer (2-2) in the dying embers of the game.

Paul Merson Claims Cityzens Are Well Aware of Gunners’ Threat

Merson, who spent 12 years in North London, praised Arsenal for their performance on Sunday, saying they had come a long way in the last three years. In his Sky Sports column, he wrote:

After digesting the game a little, if you’re Arsenal, you go 1-0 down, you come back and get to 2-1 up, and then with 10 players, you hold on until the very last kick of the game but still get a draw. For me, that’s how much they’ve improved.

Three years ago, that game ends up 4-0.”

He added:

Arsenal have a togetherness and you have to have a togetherness to win leagues. They have got that in abundance and so do Manchester City. I think Liverpool have it as well but – and I don’t want to pick on one team – I don’t see that at Manchester United, for example.

It’s what you need to win league trophies, and Arsenal are firmly in the running this season. They are a huge threat to Man City and don’t City know it.”

Lastly, commenting on the title fight this season, Merson added:

I think we’ll see Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool fighting it out all season, all the way to the end. But the key will be Arsenal and Liverpool keeping all their players fit. Man City have proved they can have a couple of players missing and they will still have easy games where they rack up big wins. I’m not so sure it is as easy for Liverpool and Arsenal. That’s the difference between them and everybody else.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash at home against Leicester City. Manchester City and Liverpool, meanwhile, will travel to Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively. All three matches will take place on September 28.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs FC Twente – Where To Watch In US, Preview, and Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It’s confusing” – Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Questions Erik ten Hag’s Team Selection Against Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has questioned manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench Marcus Rashford for the game against Crystal Palace. Ferdinand believes the Dutch tactician should have allowed…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“It’s what you need to win league trophies” – Paul Merson Reveals Key Factor That Will Help Arsenal Battle Man City for the Premier League Title
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024

Two-time English champion Paul Merson has said Arsenal has an abundance of “togetherness” — a factor essential to winning the Premier League title. He also predicted a three-way title fight…

Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Updates on The Reds’ Long-Time Target After Summer Collapse
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Arsenal and Chelsea Join Real Madrid in the Race For 17-Year-Old Attacking Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea
Soccer
“It was a fine day at the office for him” – Troy Deeney Heaps Praise On Chelsea Star Nicolas Jackson, Says He Could Become Club’s First-Choice No. 9
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Bayer Leverkusen Trio
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 23 2024
Arrow to top