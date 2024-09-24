Two-time English champion Paul Merson has said Arsenal has an abundance of “togetherness” — a factor essential to winning the Premier League title. He also predicted a three-way title fight this season, backing Liverpool to keep Arsenal and Manchester City on their toes.

Manchester City and Arsenal Play Out an Enthralling Game

Premier League challengers Arsenal traveled to champions Manchester City‘s backyard, the Etihad Stadium, for their Matchday 5 meeting on Sunday, September 22. Erling Haaland fired the hosts into the lead in the ninth minute, giving them complete control.

Despite going behind so early in the game, Arsenal did not lose their cool and scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute, with Riccardo Calafiori securing it with an outside-the-box effort. Early into the first-half injury time, Gabriel Magalhaes scored Arsenal’s go-ahead goal, but a second yellow card for Leandro Trossard left the visitors in a difficult situation going into the second half.

The Gunners defended diligently throughout the second 45 and would have secured maximum points had John Stones not popped up with the equalizer (2-2) in the dying embers of the game.

Paul Merson Claims Cityzens Are Well Aware of Gunners’ Threat

Merson, who spent 12 years in North London, praised Arsenal for their performance on Sunday, saying they had come a long way in the last three years. In his Sky Sports column, he wrote:

“After digesting the game a little, if you’re Arsenal, you go 1-0 down, you come back and get to 2-1 up, and then with 10 players, you hold on until the very last kick of the game but still get a draw. For me, that’s how much they’ve improved.

“Three years ago, that game ends up 4-0.”

He added:

“Arsenal have a togetherness and you have to have a togetherness to win leagues. They have got that in abundance and so do Manchester City. I think Liverpool have it as well but – and I don’t want to pick on one team – I don’t see that at Manchester United, for example.

“It’s what you need to win league trophies, and Arsenal are firmly in the running this season. They are a huge threat to Man City and don’t City know it.”

Lastly, commenting on the title fight this season, Merson added:

“I think we’ll see Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool fighting it out all season, all the way to the end. But the key will be Arsenal and Liverpool keeping all their players fit. Man City have proved they can have a couple of players missing and they will still have easy games where they rack up big wins. I’m not so sure it is as easy for Liverpool and Arsenal. That’s the difference between them and everybody else.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash at home against Leicester City. Manchester City and Liverpool, meanwhile, will travel to Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively. All three matches will take place on September 28.