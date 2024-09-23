Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has noted the difference between Liverpool and Arsenal, stating the Gunners never face the Cityzens head-on and lack the mentality that comes with winning a major trophy or two. Silva’s frustration with Arsenal surfaced in their latest meeting, as he seemingly made a gesture, pointing out their lack of trophies during a heated exchange.

Arsenal and Manchester City Play Our Entertaining Draw

Premier League aspirants Arsenal traveled to the Etihad Stadium for their clash with defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, September 22. The hosts enjoyed an excellent start to the game and put their noses in front just nine minutes into the contest. They also created plenty of opportunities to pull further clear of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Man City failed to take their chances and conceded from a Riccardo Calafiori strike in the 22nd minute. Then, in the first minute of first-half injury time, Gabriel Magalhaes scored from a corner, putting Arsenal 2-1 up. The first half, however, did not end on a positive note for Arteta’s men, as Leandro Trossard got marching orders after seeing a second yellow.

Down to 10 men, Arsenal played a lot more defensively in the second half, not allowing Man City much space in dangerous areas. The tactic ultimately did not work, as John Stones benefitted from a deflection and sent the ball into the back of the net in the eighth minute of added time to ensure a 2-2 draw.

Bernardo Silva Explains Difference Between Arsenal and Liverpool

A fierce and tactical battle is not new for Silva, but he seemingly expected a more open contest on Sunday — something that had become a staple during City’s title bout with Liverpool.

Explaining the difference between Liverpool and Arsenal, the Portuguese told TNT Sports (via The Daily Mail):

“Well, perhaps because Liverpool has already won the Premier League and Arsenal hasn’t. Liverpool at that time had also won a Champions League, while Arsenal hasn’t.

“Liverpool always faced us head-on, to win matches. From that perspective, our games against Arsenal haven’t been like the matches against Liverpool were, and still are.”

Sunday’s result has left the Gunners (11 points) in fourth place in the Premier League. Liverpool (12 points), meanwhile, has climbed to second place.