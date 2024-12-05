Soccer

Manchester United Contract News: Fabrizio Romano Explains How Erik ten Hag Hurt Key Player’s Contract Renewal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Erik ten Hag’s lack of trust in Amad Diallo caused contract talks to stall. Things, however, have improved under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese allowing Diallo enough opportunities since coming on as Ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Manchester United had a horrendous start to the 2024-25 campaign under Ten Hag. By the time he was shown the exit door in late October, the Red Devils had slipped not only out of top-four contention but also the top half of the Premier League table.

Unlike Amorim, who has been giving minutes to every individual on the first-team squad, Ten Hag had a preferred XI, and he chose to stick with it. This frustrated some Manchester United players, including Diallo, who was in the middle of contract negotiations.

Erik ten Hag Was the Reason Why Manchester United Failed to Tie Amad Diallo Down

On his YouTube channel, Romano explained how Ten Hag’s team selection hurt United’s contract negotiations with Diallo.

Before the summer transfer window, I told you how this year was going to be crucial for Manchester United to extend the contract of Amad Diallo,” said Romano (Utd District).

The current deal expires in the summer of 2025 but Man United also have an option [to extend the deal by a year], it would be activated until 2026 but what’s the point. Man United in the summer, when Amad signed with new agents, restarted the conversations with new agents. They had really positive feelings because Amad is very happy at Man United and Man United are very happy with Amad.”

He added:

But then there was that moment between September and October where Erik ten Hag was not playing Amad anymore.

Amad was not playing, Amad was not a starter, Amad was no longer trusted by the technical staff at Manchester United, so it was quite a difficult moment. And that was also having an impact on the contract talks, that’s why the new contract of Amad was not signed yet, because of the situation with the coaching staff was probably not the best one, they were not trusting him and Amad wants to play on a regular basis.

Ruben Amorim Has Complete Faith in Amad Diallo

Unlike Ten Hag, Amorim has full faith in Diallo and has given him important minutes in the matches he has managed so far. As per Romano, the Portuguese’s trust has brought contract talks back on track.

He added:

Ruben Amorim absolutely loves Amad, he absolutely trusts Amad and Amad is very happy at Man United. He loves Man United and contract talks are now advancing very well. Sources believe this could happen before the end of the year.”

Diallo has played four matches under Amorim, providing three assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer

LATEST Report: Tottenham Hotspur Joins Manchester United in Race to Sign Barcelona Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
MLS Commissioner Don Garber
Soccer
Report: Don Garber Extends His Stint as MLS Commissioner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

tHailed as the ‘Don’ of Major League Soccer (MLS), Don Garber, has signed a contract extension, with the league’s Board of Governors electing to keep him until the end of…

Bayer Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo
Soccer
Top 5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions in 2024: Check Where Bayer Leverkusen Man Alejandro Grimaldo Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

Bayer Leverkusen made history at the end of the 2023-24 season, not only by claiming their first Bundesliga title but also by becoming the first-ever team in the German top…

Arsenal Beats Manchester United
Soccer
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Gunners Clinical From Set Pieces, Ruben Amorim Laments Lack of Aggression
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Non-Transferable Arsenal Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Mohamed Salah Scores Late Equalizer for Liverpool against Arsenal
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light on Mohamed Salah Situation Amid PSG Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Premier League Trophy Image
Soccer
Top 5 Premier League Teams That Have Won the Most Points in December
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Arrow to top