Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Erik ten Hag’s lack of trust in Amad Diallo caused contract talks to stall. Things, however, have improved under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese allowing Diallo enough opportunities since coming on as Ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Manchester United had a horrendous start to the 2024-25 campaign under Ten Hag. By the time he was shown the exit door in late October, the Red Devils had slipped not only out of top-four contention but also the top half of the Premier League table.

Unlike Amorim, who has been giving minutes to every individual on the first-team squad, Ten Hag had a preferred XI, and he chose to stick with it. This frustrated some Manchester United players, including Diallo, who was in the middle of contract negotiations.

Erik ten Hag Was the Reason Why Manchester United Failed to Tie Amad Diallo Down

On his YouTube channel, Romano explained how Ten Hag’s team selection hurt United’s contract negotiations with Diallo.

“Before the summer transfer window, I told you how this year was going to be crucial for Manchester United to extend the contract of Amad Diallo,” said Romano (Utd District).

“The current deal expires in the summer of 2025 but Man United also have an option [to extend the deal by a year], it would be activated until 2026 but what’s the point. Man United in the summer, when Amad signed with new agents, restarted the conversations with new agents. They had really positive feelings because Amad is very happy at Man United and Man United are very happy with Amad.”

He added:

“But then there was that moment between September and October where Erik ten Hag was not playing Amad anymore.

“Amad was not playing, Amad was not a starter, Amad was no longer trusted by the technical staff at Manchester United, so it was quite a difficult moment. And that was also having an impact on the contract talks, that’s why the new contract of Amad was not signed yet, because of the situation with the coaching staff was probably not the best one, they were not trusting him and Amad wants to play on a regular basis.”

Ruben Amorim Has Complete Faith in Amad Diallo

Unlike Ten Hag, Amorim has full faith in Diallo and has given him important minutes in the matches he has managed so far. As per Romano, the Portuguese’s trust has brought contract talks back on track.

He added:

“Ruben Amorim absolutely loves Amad, he absolutely trusts Amad and Amad is very happy at Man United. He loves Man United and contract talks are now advancing very well. Sources believe this could happen before the end of the year.”

Diallo has played four matches under Amorim, providing three assists.