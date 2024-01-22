Divisional Weekend is always jammed pack with some of the best games that the NFL has to offer. The 2023-24 version was no different, and we saw some of the top teams from the regular season in action as they looked to lock in a spot in their respective conference championships. But there was no denying that there was a premier game of the weekend, which was the final one on the slate for the weekend.

NFL: History Repeats Itself, Wide Right For The Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have met in some of the more memorable postseason matchups that we have seen recently. And Sunday was no different, as the game lived up to the high expectations by featuring six lead changes and 51 total points, as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes battled it out yet again with their seasons on the line.

The results have the potential to haunt Allen and the Bills. Down by 3 with just under 9 minutes remaining in the game, Buffalo’s defense was able to stop Mahomes and company from making it a two score game, forcing a punt that led to a clock-bleeding drive by Josh Allen.

But after sucking up 6 minutes and 40 seconds of game clock on 16 methodical plays, the Bills were forced to hand the keys over to Tyler Bass to attempt a 44-yard field goal.

In keeping with tradition of NFL and Bills history, the kick was missed wide to the right, ending Buffalo’s season and allowing the Chiefs to advance to yet another AFC Championship game.

Chiefs Players Wave Goodbye On The Sidelines

Players on the Chiefs’ bench made sure to give their condolences to Bills Mafia. Sideline cameras caught a crowd of players turning and facing the crowd, waving goodbye with wide smiles on their faces. Even Mahomes himself gave the crowd a “goodbye” wave as he walked off of the field after executing a victory kneel down.

While the Bills and their fans will drive home for the off-season, the Chiefs will make their way south to take on the Baltimore Ravens in next Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The early betting lines have Kansas City listed as a 3-point underdog to begin the week.